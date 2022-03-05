North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 5

JOHN BATTAGLIA MEMORIAL S., TP, $125,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-5.

10—

TIZ THE BOMB, c, 3, Hit It a Bomb–Tiz the Key, by Tiznow. ($330,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Alex Achard, $72,660.

4—

Stolen Base, c, 3, Bodemeister–Running Wild, by Indian Charlie. ($335,000 2021 KEENOV; $45,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm and Greathouse, Deuce, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $23,600.

12—

Grael, c, 3, Astern (AUS)–Fortress, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin LLC (KY), $11,800.

Also Ran: Rich Strike, Erase, O P Firecracker, Droppin G’s, Legendary Lore, La Belleza Negra, Bloodline, On Thin Ice, Goldeneye.

Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)

Margins: NK, 2 1/4, HF.