North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 5

|BUSHER INVITATIONAL S., AQU, $242,500, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-5.
|4—
|VENTI VALENTINE, f, 3, Firing Line–Glory Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Final Furlong Racing Stable & Maspeth Stable (NY), T-Jorge R. Abreu, J-Manuel Franco, $137,500.
|1—
|Shotgun Hottie, f, 3, Gun Runner–Re Entry, by Malibu Moon. ($45,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Aldabbagh, Omar and Ganje, Jeff, B-Vincent Colbert (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|Magic Circle, f, 3, Kantharos–Magic Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $110,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JW Singer LLC, B-Manitou Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Radio Days, Sterling Silver.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7, 3/4, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 5.30, 22.90, 4.80.
|DOWNTHEDUSTYROAD BREEDERS’ S., OP, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 3-5.
|4—
|CONNIE K, f, 4, Street Strategy–Indian Clarkie, by Indian Charlie. O-Patterson, Randy and Morse, Randy L, B-Randy Patterson & Randy Morse (AR), T-Randy L. Morse, J-Jon Kenton Court, $90,000.
|2—
|Unbridled Twister, f, 4, Street Strategy–Vuitton Too, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Big Dog Racing, Thiel, John F and Thiel, Libbie E, B-Libbie Eileen Thiel & Big Dog Racing (AR), $30,000.
|7—
|Too Pretty, m, 5, Alternation–Pretty Toni, by Bold Anthony. O-Christian, Richard B and J J Thoroughbreds, B-FIVE STAR RACING (AR), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Richness, Kaboom Baby, Hillary G, Starrgarita, Lady Astrid.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3, HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 9.30, 13.90.
|NODOUBLE BREEDERS’ S., OP, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 3-5.
|9—
|GAR HOLE, g, 4, Tekton–Dovecot, by Afleet Alex. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $90,000.
|6—
|Souixper Charger, g, 6, Portobello Road–My Angel’s Halo, by Southern Forest. O-J J Thoroughbreds, B-Anderson Farms (AR), $30,000.
|2—
|Bandit Point, h, 7, Indy Squall–Set Point, by Langfuhr. O-Robert N Cline, B-Marianna’s Fate (AR), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Mrs. Beans, K J’s Nobility, Tempt Fate, Young Bull, Big Success, Blame J D, Reef’s Destiny.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 1, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 39.10, 20.60.
|PALM BEACH S., GP, $125,000, 3YO, A1MT, 3-5.
|2—
|COINAGE, c, 3, Tapit–Bar of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($450,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Luis Saez, $75,175.
|4—
|Main Event, c, 3, Bernardini–Total Knockout, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP; $130,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Harrell Ventures, LLC, B-Godolphin, Eric Buckley & ElizabethBuckley (KY), $24,250.
|7—
|Bueno Bueno, c, 3, Lord Nelson–Multitasker, by Bertrando. ($55,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Mike Abraham (KY), $12,125.
|Also Ran: Red Danger, Sosua Summer, Credibility, C My Meister, Moms Moon.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 2.40, 3.50, 16.80.
|JOHN BATTAGLIA MEMORIAL S., TP, $125,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-5.
|10—
|TIZ THE BOMB, c, 3, Hit It a Bomb–Tiz the Key, by Tiznow. ($330,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Alex Achard, $72,660.
|4—
|Stolen Base, c, 3, Bodemeister–Running Wild, by Indian Charlie. ($335,000 2021 KEENOV; $45,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm and Greathouse, Deuce, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $23,600.
|12—
|Grael, c, 3, Astern (AUS)–Fortress, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin LLC (KY), $11,800.
|Also Ran: Rich Strike, Erase, O P Firecracker, Droppin G’s, Legendary Lore, La Belleza Negra, Bloodline, On Thin Ice, Goldeneye.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.60, 4.20, 39.10.
|CINCINNATI TROPHY S., TP, $125,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 3-5.
|9—
|BUBBLE ROCK, f, 3, More Than Ready–Reef Point, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $75,140.
|5—
|Marissa’s Lady, f, 3, Violence–Marissa’s Joy, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Boone Family Trust and Tillema Family Trust, B-Harold Tillema & Pamela Tillema & Ron Boone Family Trust (KY), $24,400.
|8—
|Tap Dancing Lady, f, 3, Tapiture–Biogio’s Gift, by Any Given Saturday. O-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust, B-Lou Dunn DieKemper (KY), $12,200.
|Also Ran: Bhoma, Zawish, Queen Judith, Hal’s Dream, Glacken’s Cause.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 4HF, HF.
|Odds: 5.20, 0.30, 10.70.
|OWNER APPRECIATION CUP S., DED, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 7 1/2F, 3-5.
|6—
|FROSTED GRACE, h, 6, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Joel Dominguez, $45,000.
|8—
|Langs Day, g, 5, New Year’s Day–Langsyne, by Langfuhr. ($27,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Keith Plaisance, B-J Adcock & Adcock’s Red River Farm, LLC (LA), $15,000.
|3—
|Spa City, g, 5, Street Sense–Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon. O-Maggi Moss, B-Godolphin (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Sarcastic Tone, Union Station, Bold Thirst, Pipes and Drums, Double Star.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.50, 6.40, 0.70.
|BLACK GOLD S., FG, $75,000, 3YO, A1 1/16MT, 3-5.
|7—
|DOWAGIAC CHIEF, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Jahwhol, by Eskendereya. ($100,000 ’19 KEENOV; $110,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Michael McLoughlin, B-Ben Henley, Rebekah Henley, Howard Gray,Cassandra Gray & Jim Gray (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $47,250.
|2—
|Tommy Bee, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Callback, by Street Sense. ($400,000 ’19 KEENOV; $175,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-LaPenta, Robert V and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Elevage II, LLC & Hill ‘n’ Dale EquineHoldings, Inc (KY), $15,000.
|5—
|Iberville, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Fascinating, by Smart Strike. ($260,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Greg Tramontin, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Bruce W Lunsford (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Silent Tap, Russian Tank, Holy City.
|Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 5, 6HF, 2.
|Odds: 0.60, 2.10, 8.70.
|CURRIBOT H., SUN, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 3-5.
|4—
|MINE THAT STAR, h, 5, Pioneerof the Nile–Mining My Own, by Smart Strike. ($775,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Judge Lanier Racing, LLC, B-Phil & Judy Needham, Bena Halecky & WinStar Farm LLC (KY), T-Nancy Summers, J-Francisco Amparan, $46,500.
|5—
|Convention, g, 4, Constitution–Fancy Day (IRE), by Shamardal. ($230,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Greg Lebsock, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $16,500.
|2—
|Zestful, g, 7, Ghostzapper–Sweet Relish, by Smoke Glacken. ($100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Stable H M A, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Sheriff Brown, Favorable Outcome.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 2.60, 3.50, 2.70.
|RED CAMELIA S., FG, $60,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 3-5.
|6—
|NET A BEAR, m, 6, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre & Elaine Carroll (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $37,800.
|5—
|Fort Polk, m, 6, Behindatthebar–Military Miss, by Military. O-Roe, Steve D and Patricia L, B-Spanish Cross Stable , LLC (LA), $12,000.
|2—
|Offspring, m, 6, Into Mischief–Pioneer Gal, by Pioneering. ($130,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Oak Tree Stable, B-Oak Tree Stables, LLC (LA), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Blessed Anna.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 4, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.90, 3.40.
|EDWARD J. JOHNSTON MEMORIAL S., FG, $60,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 3-5.
|7—
|MANGELSEN, g, 6, Big Band Sound–Teerific Tee, by Lil E. Tee. ($1,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Allen Cassedy, B-Cynthia G Eyre & Wendell A Templet (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Jareth Loveberry, $36,000.
|5—
|Treys Midnite Moon, g, 7, Neko Bay–Peace Street, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Snake Racing LLC, B-David Thomas Rogers (LA), $12,000.
|1—
|Ballinonabudjet, g, 4, Sky Kingdom–Heir to Glory, by Wildcat Heir. O-Spartan Team Investments, LLC, B-Spartan Team Investments LLC (LA), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Mr. Universe, Changi, City Park.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 4.00, 7.20.
|OTBO SALES GRADUATE RACE S., MVR, $50,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-5.
|4—
|WILDCAT BILL, g, 3, Wildcat Red–Polite Company, by Quiet American. O-Spicer, Richard and Spitler, D William, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $29,400.
|1—
|Sammy’s Smile, g, 3, Itsmyluckyday–American Prize, by Pure Prize. O-Samuel Klein, Jr, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), $9,800.
|3—
|Chiseled Justice, g, 3, Animo de Valeroso–Midnight K, by Midnight Lute. O-Sturgeon, Bobby T and Justice, Gregory, B-Duncan Farms Racing, LLC (OH), $4,900.
|Also Ran: Cadillac Ride, Wink Don’t Think, Layitonthick, Billy Beacoup, Twinspiredjoey.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 4.50, 2.90.
