North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 6

PEPPERS PRIDE H., SUN, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.

8—

FLAXY LADY, m, 7, Firejack–Donali, by Doneraile Court. O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Donnell Echols (NM), T-Lee J. Gutierrez, J-Miguel A. Perez, $60,000.

3—

Our Time to Shine, f, 4, Laugh Track–Shinestein, by Premeditation. ($7,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-Roger K Beasley (NM), $20,000.

6—

Shugs Charlie, m, 5, Shame On Charlie–Shug’s Spirit, by Diabolical. O-Munoz, Humberto and Munoz, Karla J, B-Barbara Brown (NM), $10,000.

Also Ran: Dixie Jen, Proofsinthepuddin, Short Pockets.

Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 2, 3HF, 3HF.