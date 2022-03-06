North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 6

|HEAVENLY PRIZE INVITATIONAL S., AQU, $121,250, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.
|2—
|BANK STING, m, 5, Central Banker–Bee in a Bonnet, by Precise End. O-Hidden Brook Farm, McMahon, Joseph G and McMahon, Anne, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Dylan Davis, $68,750.
|3—
|Battle Bling, f, 4, Vancouver (AUS)–Soleil Rouge, by E Dubai. ($47,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Michael Dubb, B-Royal Oak Farm, LLC & E Kiely (KY), $25,000.
|4—
|Maiden Beauty, m, 6, Revolutionary–Alpha Charlie, by Eddington. ($15,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-Sandy Glenn Stables LLC (NY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Sharp Starr, Truth Hurts.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2HF, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 2.15, 3.10, 1.75.
|CHINA DOLL S., SA, $101,500, 3YO, F, 1MT, 3-6.
|8—
|LUCKY GIRL (IRE), f, 3, Exceed and Excel (AUS)–Abbey Angel (IRE), by Arcano (IRE). (19,000EUR ’20 TATIRE). O-Panic Stable LLC, B-Paul Hyland (IRE), T-Richard Baltas, J-Joe Bravo, $60,000.
|4—
|An Agent Mistake, f, 3, Klimt–Belle Du Sud, by Corinthian. ($50,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $8,200 ’20 KEEJAN; $100,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Kirt Cahill, Sarah Cahill, Brett Woodie& Steve Reed (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Sterling Crest (IRE), f, 3, No Nay Never–Tamazug (GB), by Machiavellian. ($135,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Longueville Bloodstock (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Island of Love (IRE), Gold Dragon Queen, Pammy’s Ready, Virulente (FR), Urban.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 6.00, 23.90, 2.00.
|PEPPERS PRIDE H., SUN, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 3-6.
|8—
|FLAXY LADY, m, 7, Firejack–Donali, by Doneraile Court. O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Donnell Echols (NM), T-Lee J. Gutierrez, J-Miguel A. Perez, $60,000.
|3—
|Our Time to Shine, f, 4, Laugh Track–Shinestein, by Premeditation. ($7,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-Roger K Beasley (NM), $20,000.
|6—
|Shugs Charlie, m, 5, Shame On Charlie–Shug’s Spirit, by Diabolical. O-Munoz, Humberto and Munoz, Karla J, B-Barbara Brown (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Dixie Jen, Proofsinthepuddin, Short Pockets.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 3HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 2.10, 12.30.
