North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 8

|SOCIETY HILL S., PRX, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-8.
|5—
|KISSES FOR EMILY, f, 3, Union Jackson–Caldwell, by Malibu Moon. ($125,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W, B-Sequel Stallions NY LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), T-Louis C. Linder, Jr., J-Dylan Davis, $60,000.
|10—
|Starship Laoban, f, 3, Laoban–Starship Pandora, by First Dude. ($20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Mustang Farms, Inc (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Disco Ebo, f, 3, Weigelia–Katarica Disco, by Disco Rico. ($52,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-St Omer’s Farm (PA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Perfect Direction, Martini’s Amica.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 4HF, 3.
|Odds: 5.80, 1.30, 0.90.
|RITTENHOUSE SQUARE S., PRX, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 3-8.
|5—
|SCARAMOUCHE, g, 3, Munnings–Haunting, by Bernardini. ($20,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Nicholas Cammarano, Jr, B-Stoneway Farm (KY), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Silvestre Gonzalez, $56,400.
|10—
|Cuneo, c, 3, Peace and Justice–Magsamelia, by Mineshaft. O-S D Trading, B-A1A Racing (PA), $18,800.
|4—
|Uncaptured Spirit, c, 3, Uncaptured–Spirited Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Tag Stables LLC, B-TAG Stables (FL), $9,400.
|Also Ran: Dance Code, Jamie Dreams, Practical Coach, Talented Man, Southern Runner.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 4.90, 33.40, 2.50.
|MAIN LINE S., PRX, $96,000, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 3-8.
|3—
|MORNING MATCHA, f, 3, Central Banker–Home Ice, by Iam the Iceman. ($18,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-LC Racing, Cash is King LLC and Barber, Gary, B-Crane Thoroughbred Services LLC (PA), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Frankie Pennington, $60,000.
|6—
|Beach Daze, f, 3, Blofeld–Ysabell T., by Gators n Bears. O-All In Racing Stables LLC and J P S Stable, B-Lenny Rera & Beth Rera (NJ), $20,000.
|4—
|Mia Tosca, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Queen Scheherazade, by Smart Strike. ($5,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Pewter Stable and Bontempo, Renzo A, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Skerrett.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6 3/4, 3, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 0.10, 11.60, 6.80.
|CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE S., PRX, $90,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 3-8.
|5—
|TWISTED RIDE, g, 3, Great Notion–Diva’s Gold, by Tenpins. O-Kasey K Racing Stable LLC, Day, Michael R and Final Turn Racing Stable LLC, B-Kasey K Racing Stable (PA), T-Kathleen A. Demasi, J-Ruben Silvera, $60,000.
|3—
|Smarten Up, c, 3, American Freedom–Sarah Cataldo, by Smarty Jones. ($20,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $50,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Happy Tenth Stable, B-A Francis Vanlangendonck & Barbara Vanlangendonck (FL), $20,000.
|4—
|Courvoisier, c, 3, Tapit–Take Charge Brandi, by Giant’s Causeway. ($600,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Spry, James D, B-Elevage II, LLC & Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 9 3/4.
|Odds: 4.30, 1.30, 0.60.
