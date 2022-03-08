North American Non-Graded Stakes Results March 8

SOCIETY HILL S., PRX, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 3-8.

5—

KISSES FOR EMILY, f, 3, Union Jackson–Caldwell, by Malibu Moon. ($125,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W, B-Sequel Stallions NY LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), T-Louis C. Linder, Jr., J-Dylan Davis, $60,000.

10—

Starship Laoban, f, 3, Laoban–Starship Pandora, by First Dude. ($20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Mustang Farms, Inc (NY), $20,000.

2—

Disco Ebo, f, 3, Weigelia–Katarica Disco, by Disco Rico. ($52,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-St Omer’s Farm (PA), $10,000.

Also Ran: Perfect Direction, Martini’s Amica.

Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 4HF, 3.