Spot Plays April 1

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Lindros, 7-2
|(2nd) Linny Kate, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Lady Licious, 9-2
|(5th) Hot as Blue Blazes, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Zafferana, 3-1
|(7th) Tamara Mine, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Star Weaver, 7-2
|(6th) Passion Plus, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Illustrious, 4-1
|(5th) Elke Lodge, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Zmuda, 5-1
|(5th) Warning Label, 4-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Jayjaydee, 4-1
|(7th) Bird Traffic, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Polo Art, 5-1
|(4th) Bling Mountain, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Fury Kap, 3-1
|(7th) Vivacious Vanessa, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Her Name Is Lola, 8-1
|(6th) Bionic Bottle, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Flight to Paradise, 3-1
|(7th) Doc’s Seven, 5-1
Leave a Reply