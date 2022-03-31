March 31, 2022

Spot Plays April 1

March 31, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Lindros, 7-2
(2nd) Linny Kate, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Lady Licious, 9-2
(5th) Hot as Blue Blazes, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Zafferana, 3-1
(7th) Tamara Mine, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Star Weaver, 7-2
(6th) Passion Plus, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Illustrious, 4-1
(5th) Elke Lodge, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Zmuda, 5-1
(5th) Warning Label, 4-1
Penn National (3rd) Jayjaydee, 4-1
(7th) Bird Traffic, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Polo Art, 5-1
(4th) Bling Mountain, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Fury Kap, 3-1
(7th) Vivacious Vanessa, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Her Name Is Lola, 8-1
(6th) Bionic Bottle, 6-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Flight to Paradise, 3-1
(7th) Doc’s Seven, 5-1

