Spot Plays March 11

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Wild Carp Diem, 7-2
|(5th) Laochi, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) At the Half, 3-1
|(5th) Prota, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Bodee Bodee, 4-1
|(2nd) Gallant Star, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Love of the Sport, 4-1
|(7th) Tamara Mine, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Dubrovnik, 7-2
|(5th) Sky Bridge, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Jungle Warrior, 5-1
|(6th) Sea Pines, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Dutch Treat, 4-1
|(4th) Banjo Bear, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) J M R Gemma, 3-1
|(5th) Sacred Mountain, 5-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Run Tappy, 7-2
|(5th) My Babys Gone, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Increase Stakes, 3-1
|(6th) Fairy Cakes, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Fade Away, 8-1
|(4th) Confessor, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Flirtatious Kitty, 7-2
|(5th) My Like Mae, 7-2
Leave a Reply