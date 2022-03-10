March 11, 2022

Spot Plays March 11

March 10, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Wild Carp Diem, 7-2
(5th) Laochi, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) At the Half, 3-1
(5th) Prota, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Bodee Bodee, 4-1
(2nd) Gallant Star, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Love of the Sport, 4-1
(7th) Tamara Mine, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Dubrovnik, 7-2
(5th) Sky Bridge, 8-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Jungle Warrior, 5-1
(6th) Sea Pines, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Dutch Treat, 4-1
(4th) Banjo Bear, 7-2
Penn National (1st) J M R Gemma, 3-1
(5th) Sacred Mountain, 5-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Run Tappy, 7-2
(5th) My Babys Gone, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Increase Stakes, 3-1
(6th) Fairy Cakes, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Fade Away, 8-1
(4th) Confessor, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Flirtatious Kitty, 7-2
(5th) My Like Mae, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs