March 12, 2022

Spot Plays March 12

March 11, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Merchants of Cool, 8-1
(5th) Total Effort, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Spunky Zoey, 9-2
(5th) Whale of a Time, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Ready To Venture, 4-1
(4th) Clara Peters, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Lastbesthope, 4-1
(6th) Breaking the Code, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Poetic Code, 3-1
(2nd) Golden Decision, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Paint Music for Me, 7-2
(5th) Noble Bid, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Cowgirl Kimmie, 7-2
(6th) My Rosie, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Praetorian, 7-2
(5th) Espionage, 7-2
Sam Houston (1st) Rb Blair Hope, 3-1
(4th) Vanglider, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Barristan The Bold, 3-1
(5th) Vantastic, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Runaway Tom, 3-1
(7th) Runaway Rumour, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Incitatus, 4-1
(3rd) Super Surge, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs