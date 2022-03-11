Spot Plays March 12

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Merchants of Cool, 8-1
|(5th) Total Effort, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Spunky Zoey, 9-2
|(5th) Whale of a Time, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Ready To Venture, 4-1
|(4th) Clara Peters, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Lastbesthope, 4-1
|(6th) Breaking the Code, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Poetic Code, 3-1
|(2nd) Golden Decision, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Paint Music for Me, 7-2
|(5th) Noble Bid, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Cowgirl Kimmie, 7-2
|(6th) My Rosie, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Praetorian, 7-2
|(5th) Espionage, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Rb Blair Hope, 3-1
|(4th) Vanglider, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Barristan The Bold, 3-1
|(5th) Vantastic, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Runaway Tom, 3-1
|(7th) Runaway Rumour, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Incitatus, 4-1
|(3rd) Super Surge, 8-1
