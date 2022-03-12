March 12, 2022

Spot Plays March 13

March 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Mighty Meister, 9-2
(7th) Wasp, 7-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Heals the Soul, 7-2
(5th) King of the Testo, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Chumly, 7-2
(3rd) Jedi Knight, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Grand David, 9-2
(5th) No Commission, 7-2
Laurel Park (5th) Noble Bid, 7-2
(6th) Going to the Lead, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Cave Run, 3-1
(7th) Tapit Right, 6-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Clampett, 3-1
(7th) Smiling Goodbye, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Glory Roll, 9-2
(2nd) Lyrical, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs