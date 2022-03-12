Spot Plays March 13

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Mighty Meister, 9-2
|(7th) Wasp, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Heals the Soul, 7-2
|(5th) King of the Testo, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Chumly, 7-2
|(3rd) Jedi Knight, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Grand David, 9-2
|(5th) No Commission, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Noble Bid, 7-2
|(6th) Going to the Lead, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Cave Run, 3-1
|(7th) Tapit Right, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Clampett, 3-1
|(7th) Smiling Goodbye, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Glory Roll, 9-2
|(2nd) Lyrical, 5-1
Leave a Reply