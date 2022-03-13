March 13, 2022

Spot Plays March 14

March 13, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Tara Dawn, 5-1
    (8th) Uncle Kevin, 8-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Sailor Again, 9-2
    (9th) Birchmount Rd, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Crooked Finger Ray, 4-1
    (6th) Creative One, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs