March 17, 2022

Spot Plays March 18

March 17, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Oh Mrs. Maisel, 3-1
(6th) Majestic Tiger, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Snow Candy, 7-2
(3rd) Awesome Lawson, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Malibu Marie, 3-1
(4th) Zoffa, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Knockout Bert, 3-1
(4th) Manaalaboutmoney, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Smokin Bow, 8-1
(6th) Memphis Showboat, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Please Marry Me, 6-1
(3rd) World of Fools, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Uncaptured Pulse, 7-2
(3rd) St Patty’s Song, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Lady Shaman, 5-1
(6th) One Ten Stadium, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Kitten’s Solution, 7-2
(2nd) Whispering Rose, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Presley, 3-1
(5th) Freudian Sip, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Bright Leaf, 6-1
(3rd) Flint Stroll, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Pretty Princess, 9-2
(2nd) Seazan, 9-2
Turfway Park (4th) Halaga, 3-1
(6th) Buck Moon, 3-1

