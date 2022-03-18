March 18, 2022

Spot Plays March 19

March 18, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (6th) Modern Midas, 8-1
    (8th) Scocciatore, 4-1
Charles Town   (4th) Bahamian Girl, 3-1
    (6th) Goodluckchuck, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (4th) Loyal to the Game, 5-1
    (6th) Love of My Heart, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Stateforest, 4-1
    (8th) Sacred Beauty, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (8th) Trevess, 6-1
    (12th) Fuerteventura, 4-1
Laurel Park   (3rd) Gigging, 5-1
    (5th) Whenigettoheaven, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Silent Tiger, 8-1
    (6th) Easy Eyes, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (6th) General Strike, 3-1
    (9th) Warrior’s Charge, 7-2
Sam Houston   (7th) Why Behave, 7-1
    (8th) Paluxy, 4-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Lunatic, 3-1
    (7th) There Goes Harvard, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Youshouldbesolucky, 4-1
    (3rd) Kiger, 3-1
Turfway Park   (5th) My Lily Mae, 7-2
    (8th) Peter’s Kitten, 5-1

