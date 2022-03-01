Spot Plays March 2

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Aaron’s Tap, 3-1
|(6th) Happy Years, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Guanajuato, 8-1
|(6th) Smoky Topaz, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Little Vic, 4-1
|(5th) Rosy Apple, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Companys Coming, 5-1
|(5th) Hip Hip Hooray, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Without a View, 3-1
|(4th) Wonder City, 9-2
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) O Chita, 6-1
|(3rd) American Made, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Bion Magic, 7-2
|(3rd) Azulene, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Guilder, 3-1
|(5th) Ibrim, 3-1
