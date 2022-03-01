March 2, 2022

Spot Plays March 2

March 1, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Aaron’s Tap, 3-1
(6th) Happy Years, 9-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Guanajuato, 8-1
(6th) Smoky Topaz, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Little Vic, 4-1
(5th) Rosy Apple, 8-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Companys Coming, 5-1
(5th) Hip Hip Hooray, 3-1
Parx (1st) Without a View, 3-1
(4th) Wonder City, 9-2
Sam Houston (2nd) O Chita, 6-1
(3rd) American Made, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Bion Magic, 7-2
(3rd) Azulene, 6-1
Turfway Park (4th) Guilder, 3-1
(5th) Ibrim, 3-1

