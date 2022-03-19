March 20, 2022

Spot Plays March 20

March 19, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Darn That Song, 5-1
    (5th) Torpedo Run, 8-1
Fair Grounds   (3rd) Brave Nugget, 7-2
    (9th) Vero Campione, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) Perfectionistic, 5-1
    (8th) Kind But She Lies, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Shimmering Light, 8-1
    (5th) The Great Oz, 4-1
Laurel   (3rd) Ice Rain, 3-1
    (6th) Shiny Penny, 9-2
Oaklawn Park   (7th) Church Service, 5-1
    (8th) Devil’s Tower, 4-1
Santa Anita   (5th) Trainer Please, 5-1
    (8th) Moonlight d’Oro, 4-1
Sunland Park   (7th) Seven Rooney, 3-1
    (8th) Park Lane Lad, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Belle Gosse, 3-1
    (9th) Sitting Pretty, 3-1

