March 23, 2022

Spot Plays March 23

March 22, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Are You Happy, 9-2
(4th) That’s History, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Spy a Star, 7-2
(3rd) Down Cold, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Grace’s Drama, 4-1
(5th) So Gracious, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Danza Magic, 7-2
(5th) One Glamorous Gal, 3-1
Parx (1st) Poetic Code, 3-1
(2nd) Follow Me Mom, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Ady’s Munny, 3-1
(6th) Elusive Jester, 9-2
Sam Houston (4th) Twice the Price, 3-1
(5th) She’sskysthelimit, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Sweet Moochie, 3-1
(6th) Banditoftheprairie, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Shesaheatwave, 3-1
(3rd) Mike Operator, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs