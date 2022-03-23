Spot Plays March 24

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Meet Ms Bobbi Rae, 4-1
|(6th) Froggy the Gremlin, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Aw Shucks, 4-1
|(3rd) Rodessa Flash, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Arete’s Chalice, 3-1
|(4th) Fulton Market, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Hansenation, 3-1
|(4th) Semi Charged Day, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Incorruptible, 3-1
|(3rd) Courtney Fay, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Uncle Artie, 3-1
|(5th) Let’s Go Alamo, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Dia de Pago, 3-1
|(7th) Finger Tip, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Mi Enlace, 3-1
|(4th) Our Closure, 8-1
