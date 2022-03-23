March 23, 2022

Spot Plays March 24

March 23, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Meet Ms Bobbi Rae, 4-1
(6th) Froggy the Gremlin, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Aw Shucks, 4-1
(3rd) Rodessa Flash, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Arete’s Chalice, 3-1
(4th) Fulton Market, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Hansenation, 3-1
(4th) Semi Charged Day, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Incorruptible, 3-1
(3rd) Courtney Fay, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Uncle Artie, 3-1
(5th) Let’s Go Alamo, 4-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Dia de Pago, 3-1
(7th) Finger Tip, 8-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Mi Enlace, 3-1
(4th) Our Closure, 8-1

