March 25, 2022

Spot Plays March 25

March 24, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Fancy Feline, 3-1
(5th) Celebrity News, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) My Juba, 9-2
(6th) Brian’s Avenue, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) American First, 3-1
(3rd) Country Time, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Liam’s Secret, 9-2
(4th) My Sunshine, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bayou Belle, 9-2
(3rd) London Lady, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Percher, 3-1
(5th) Dixie Dancing, 8-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Wildwood Z, 9-2
(6th) Megan’s Clara, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Smoke and Mirrors, 6-1
(4th) Union Folly, 7-2
Sam Houston (3rd) Cupids Love, 8-1
(7th) Samurai Curse, 6-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Fore Flag, 3-1
(4th) Big Sport, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Liking It Twisted, 7-2
(4th) Purtiz, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) High Spirits, 7-2
(4th) Fireman Dan, 4-1

