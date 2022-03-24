Spot Plays March 25

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Fancy Feline, 3-1
|(5th) Celebrity News, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) My Juba, 9-2
|(6th) Brian’s Avenue, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) American First, 3-1
|(3rd) Country Time, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Liam’s Secret, 9-2
|(4th) My Sunshine, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bayou Belle, 9-2
|(3rd) London Lady, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Percher, 3-1
|(5th) Dixie Dancing, 8-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Wildwood Z, 9-2
|(6th) Megan’s Clara, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Smoke and Mirrors, 6-1
|(4th) Union Folly, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Cupids Love, 8-1
|(7th) Samurai Curse, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Fore Flag, 3-1
|(4th) Big Sport, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Liking It Twisted, 7-2
|(4th) Purtiz, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) High Spirits, 7-2
|(4th) Fireman Dan, 4-1
