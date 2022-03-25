March 26, 2022

Spot Plays March 26

March 25, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Easy to Bless, 3-1
(6th) South Sea, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Tempesta, 6-1
(4th) Stone Road, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Belle Rebelle, 3-1
(2nd) Mazuma, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Golden Tribute, 3-1
(2nd) Shezarunaway, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Boru, 4-1
(5th) Sky Bridge, 8-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Got a Good Reason, 7-2
(5th) Axxerator, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Nalea, 3-1
(5th) Starlit Secret, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Coach Happy, 3-1
(3rd) Ev’s Sherman. 4-1
Sam Houston (4th) Legally Lethal, 5-1
(6th) Lady Ave, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Youteyourhonor, 3-1
(6th) Wall Street Trader, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Croi Mor, 5-1
(5th) Cpower, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Nine Reaper, 7-2
(2nd) Drink, 4-1

