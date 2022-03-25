Spot Plays March 26

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Easy to Bless, 3-1
|(6th) South Sea, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Tempesta, 6-1
|(4th) Stone Road, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Belle Rebelle, 3-1
|(2nd) Mazuma, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Golden Tribute, 3-1
|(2nd) Shezarunaway, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Boru, 4-1
|(5th) Sky Bridge, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Got a Good Reason, 7-2
|(5th) Axxerator, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Nalea, 3-1
|(5th) Starlit Secret, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Coach Happy, 3-1
|(3rd) Ev’s Sherman. 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Legally Lethal, 5-1
|(6th) Lady Ave, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Youteyourhonor, 3-1
|(6th) Wall Street Trader, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Croi Mor, 5-1
|(5th) Cpower, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Nine Reaper, 7-2
|(2nd) Drink, 4-1
