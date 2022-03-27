March 27, 2022

Spot Plays March 28

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (7th) Florenzia, 4-1
    (8th) The Man Can, 8-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Smarten Up, 7-2
    (7th) Bella Lino, 9-2
Turf Paradise   (6th) Starlight Twist, 9-2
    (7th) Roses for Suzzett, 3-1

