Spot Plays March 3

March 2, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Hartel, 4-1
(6th) Righteous Renegade, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Wherethemoneywent, 8-1
(5th) Saber Queen, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Dream Peaceful, 7-2
(5th) Its Wild Again, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lido Key, 3-1
(2nd) Big Daddy Dave, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Patsy R, 6-1
(6th) Speedometer, 6-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Chest Candy, 7-2
(6th) Hindu Miss Chef, 5-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Brown Delivers, 3-1
(3rd) Bright Venezuelan, 9-2

