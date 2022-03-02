Spot Plays March 3

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Hartel, 4-1
|(6th) Righteous Renegade, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Wherethemoneywent, 8-1
|(5th) Saber Queen, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Dream Peaceful, 7-2
|(5th) Its Wild Again, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Lido Key, 3-1
|(2nd) Big Daddy Dave, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Patsy R, 6-1
|(6th) Speedometer, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Chest Candy, 7-2
|(6th) Hindu Miss Chef, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Brown Delivers, 3-1
|(3rd) Bright Venezuelan, 9-2
Leave a Reply