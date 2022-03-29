Spot Plays March 30

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Christine’s Cosmo, 4-1
|(5th) Silver and Blues, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Send Me On, 7-2
|(4th) Marcie’s Candy, 6-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Mikey’s Jewel, 3-1
|(4th) He Runs the Line, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Wolfinbarger, 3-1
|(4th) Waverly Sunset, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Ragatagtag, 3-1
|(6th) Fred’stwirlincandy, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Seventy Seventycat, 6-1
|(4th) Bayou Melody, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Not That Serious, 7-2
|(3rd) Shoe Game, 7-2
