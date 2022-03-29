March 30, 2022

Spot Plays March 30

March 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Christine’s Cosmo, 4-1
(5th) Silver and Blues, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Send Me On, 7-2
(4th) Marcie’s Candy, 6-1
Parx (3rd) Mikey’s Jewel, 3-1
(4th) He Runs the Line, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Wolfinbarger, 3-1
(4th) Waverly Sunset, 3-1
Sam Houston (4th) Ragatagtag, 3-1
(6th) Fred’stwirlincandy, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Seventy Seventycat, 6-1
(4th) Bayou Melody, 4-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Not That Serious, 7-2
(3rd) Shoe Game, 7-2

