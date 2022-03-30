March 30, 2022

Spot Plays March 31

March 30, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Pineapple Man, 3-1
(6th) Sicilia Mike, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Shenandoah Cat, 3-1
(4th) Prota, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Free Shipping, 7-2
(2nd) Hard to Capture, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Illusions of Love, 5-1
(5th) Piper, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Dixie Street, 7-2
(3rd) Sports Fan, 6-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Pasamonte Man, 4-1
(7th) Dobbins G, 4-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Songofthedesert, 3-1
(5th) Xylophone, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Kitchen Fire, 7-2
(2nd) Chrome Savage, 7-2

