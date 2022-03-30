Spot Plays March 31

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Pineapple Man, 3-1
|(6th) Sicilia Mike, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Shenandoah Cat, 3-1
|(4th) Prota, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Free Shipping, 7-2
|(2nd) Hard to Capture, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Illusions of Love, 5-1
|(5th) Piper, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Dixie Street, 7-2
|(3rd) Sports Fan, 6-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Pasamonte Man, 4-1
|(7th) Dobbins G, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Songofthedesert, 3-1
|(5th) Xylophone, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Kitchen Fire, 7-2
|(2nd) Chrome Savage, 7-2
Leave a Reply