March 4, 2022

Spot Plays March 4

March 3, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Tale of Mist, 7-2
(7th) Royal Meghan, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Josef Is Real, 3-1
(6th) El Zopilote, 4-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Cece Wave, 5-1
(4th) Lea’s Princess, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Country Time, 3-1
(3rd) Lucky Linz, 3-1
Fonner Park (3rd) Country Boy Charm, 5-1
(4th) Even Pandura, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Linfield, 4-1
(6th) Fuente, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Awestamind, 7-2
(5th) Tackle, 3-1
Laurel Park (4th) Tequila Fog, 7-2
(5th) Eastern Bay, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Teenage Kicks, 6-1
(4th) American Dubai, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Vouch, 7-2
(5th) Pride in the Biz, 7-2
Sam Houston (2nd) Runaway Tracy, 5-1
(3rd) Millwood, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Liveforthesong, 7-2
(5th) Creative Choice, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Datquickcat, 6-1
(5th) Addyditit, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Nepal Up, 4-1
(5th) Caramelito, 4-1

