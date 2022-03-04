Spot Plays March 5

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Chapel Road, 3-1
|(7th) Direct Order, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Sister Joann, 4-1
|(3rd) American Bound, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Totally Addicted, 7-2
|(2nd) Helaire, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Signal From Noise, 9-2
|(6th) Outfoxed, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Red Wine Time, 3-1
|(4th) Bouncing Around, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Big Frank, 3-1
|(7th) Silent Tiger, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Freudian Fate, 4-1
|(4th) Hardly a Secret, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Really Slow, 3-1
|(5th) Levy, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) See Through It, 5-1
|(3rd) Sadie Bluegrass, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Magic Mikaela, 4-1
|(6th) Charles Chrome, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Willyoubemine, 3-1
|(4th) Formation, 3-1
