March 4, 2022

Spot Plays March 5

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Chapel Road, 3-1
(7th) Direct Order, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Sister Joann, 4-1
(3rd) American Bound, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Totally Addicted, 7-2
(2nd) Helaire, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Signal From Noise, 9-2
(6th) Outfoxed, 5-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Red Wine Time, 3-1
(4th) Bouncing Around, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Big Frank, 3-1
(7th) Silent Tiger, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Freudian Fate, 4-1
(4th) Hardly a Secret, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Really Slow, 3-1
(5th) Levy, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) See Through It, 5-1
(3rd) Sadie Bluegrass, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Magic Mikaela, 4-1
(6th) Charles Chrome, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Willyoubemine, 3-1
(4th) Formation, 3-1

