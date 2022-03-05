March 5, 2022

Spot Plays March 6

March 5, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) That Is Key, 7-2
(5th) Prioritize, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) She’s a Hot Mess, 8-1
(5th) Budro Talking, 3-1
Fonner Park (4th) Paisano Jim, 3-1
(5th) Fly First Class, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Mystic Traveler, 7-2
(5th) Grinningeartoear, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Cactus Kitten, 7-2
(4th) Yeguita Queen, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Money Code, 7-2
(3rd) Crownedcountcristo, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Leading West, 7-2
(6th) Epicurean, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Barristan The Bold, 7-2
(6th) Fi Fi Pharoah, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Tiz Lottie, 3-1
(5th) She’s Just Quality, 3-1

