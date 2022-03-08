Spot Plays March 9

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) My Dream Girl, 5-1
|(5th) Silver and Blues, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Half a Doodle, 4-1
|(4th) Clara Belle, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cajun Mandate, 3-1
|(3rd) Outshine, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Quimby, 7-2
|(5th) Rebopper, 4-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Kid d’Oro, 4-1
|(3rd) Love On Fire, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Anippe, 7-2
|(5th) Britesideoftheroad, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Leather and Lace, 9-2
|(4th) Northern Orbit, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Friar Truck, 4-1
|(6th) Cort’n Asong, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Off We Go, 4-1
|(5th) Down Home Kitten, 4-1
Leave a Reply