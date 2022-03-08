March 8, 2022

Spot Plays March 9

Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) My Dream Girl, 5-1
(5th) Silver and Blues, 5-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Half a Doodle, 4-1
(4th) Clara Belle, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cajun Mandate, 3-1
(3rd) Outshine, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Quimby, 7-2
(5th) Rebopper, 4-1
Parx (2nd) Kid d’Oro, 4-1
(3rd) Love On Fire, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Anippe, 7-2
(5th) Britesideoftheroad, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Leather and Lace, 9-2
(4th) Northern Orbit, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Friar Truck, 4-1
(6th) Cort’n Asong, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Off We Go, 4-1
(5th) Down Home Kitten, 4-1

