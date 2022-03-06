Tiz the Bomb strikes in Battaglia; Bubble Rock turns tables in Cincinnati Trophy

Rallying boldly to the lead in midstretch, Tiz the Bomb gamely defeated the fast-closing Stolen Base by a neck in Saturday’s $125,000 John Battaglia Memorial S. at Turfway Park. The Kenny McPeek-trained colt rebounded from a seventh in the Feb. 5 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream Park, and picked up 10 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series qualifier, while switching to Tapeta.

Alex Alechard picked up the mount on the classy turf performer, and Tiz the Bomb completed 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.12. The Hit a Bomb colt is campaigned by Kenny and Sherri McPeek’s Magdalena Racing.

Off as the 8-5 favorite in the 12-horse field, Tiz the Bomb rated in seventh during the opening stages and launched his bid wide on the far turn. He caught pacesetter Erase with about a sixteenth of a mile remaining and angled toward the rail. Stolen Base got on track after turning for home, and came rolling late into the frame, but Tiz the Bomb dug in gamely to score.

Stolen Base, who was off as the 4-1 second choice, wound up 2 1/4 lengths better than 39-1 Grael in third. Next came Rich Strike, Erase, O P Firecracker, Droppin G’s, Legendary Lore, La Belleza Negra, Bloodline, On Thin Ice, and Goldeneye.

Bred in Kentucky by Spendthrift Farm, Tiz the Bomb sold for $330,000 as a Fasig-Tipton yearling and is out of the Tiznow mare Tiz the Key. After breaking his maiden in an off-the-turf maiden special weight at Ellis Park last summer, Tiz the Bomb switched to turf with back-to-back wins in the Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile S. and Bourbon S. (G2) at Keeneland.

He concluded last year with a runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) at Del Mar.

Cincinnati Trophy S.

In the $125,000 Cincinnati Trophy S., a Kentucky Oaks qualifier awarding points on a 10-4-2-1 scale to the top four finishers, Shortleaf Stable’s homebred Bubble Rock overhauled odds-on pacesetter Marissa’s Lady in the stretch and drew away to a 2 1/2-length decision.

A Grade 3 winner on turf last fall, Bubble Rock was unplaced in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Brad Cox switched the More Than Ready filly to Tapeta in the Feb. 12 Valdale S. at Turfway Park, but Bubble Rock was never a threat finishing a well-beaten second to Marissa’s Lady.

She earned a measure of revenge on Saturday, proving best as the 5-1 second choice with Marcelino Pedroza Jr., and Bubble Rock completed a mile in 1:37.19.

It marked the first setback for Marissa’s Lady, who opened her career with four straight wins including a trio of stakes, and Tap Dancing Lady, Bhoma, Zawish, Queen Judith, Hal’s Dream, and Glacken’s Cause completed the order of finish.