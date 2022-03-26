Two Emmys leaves Muniz Memorial rivals in his wake

Two Emmys broke running in Saturday’s $300,000 Muniz Memorial Classic (G2) at Fair Grounds, accelerating to a clear advantage a few jumps out of the starting gate, and he dictated terms on a moderate pace along the way to an easy 2 1/2-length victory.

James Graham was up on the six-year-old gelding for trainer Hugh Robertson, who co-owns the chestnut son of English Channel with Wolfe Racing, and Two Emmys left the starting gate as the 5-1 fourth choice among nine runners. He established fractions in :25.94, :49.83, and 1:13.70 before completing 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.83 on the firm turf.

Runner-up in last year’s Muniz, Two Emmys earned his first stakes win when taking the Mr. D. (G1) at Arlington last summer. He followed with a runner-up in the Sycamore (G3) at Keeneland. After opening this season with a third in the Colonel Bradley S., Two Emmys rebounded in the Muniz from a 10th in the Feb. 19 Fair Grounds S. (G3).

The top three finishers held their positioning throughout. Santin, who tracked as the 2-1 favorite, held second while losing ground in the stretch. Cavalry Charge was about another length back in third at 7-1.

Sacred Life closed from last for fourth, and Devamani, Forty Under, Captivating Moon, Another Mystery, and Peacock Kitten rounded out the order.

Out of the Buddha mare Miss Emmy, Two Emmys was bred in Kentucky by Tottenwood Thoroughbreds and sold for $4,500 as a yearling at the 2017 Keeneland September sale. He’s now earned $765,708 from a 20-5-8-1 record.