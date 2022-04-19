Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 11-17

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Supremacy
|4C
|1m (sy)
|OP 4/16
|86
|All West
|6G
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 4/16
|80
|Ghost Strategy
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/15
|80
|Hightailing
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/15
|79
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Jackie’s Warrior
|4C
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/16
|102
|Top Gunner
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|98
|Full Authority
|5H
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/16
|94
|Mount Athos
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|92
|Southern Grayce
|4F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/16
|91
|Chapel Barn
|5G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/16
|89
|Vulcan
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|88
|Chakra
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|87
|The Feature
|5G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/16
|85
|Bali Dreamin
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|84
|Charlottes Way
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|77
|Kilgore
|3G
|6f (my)
|OP 4/16
|76
|Obviously Too
|3G
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/16
|72
|Chai Tea
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/15
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Best Actor
|3C
|1 1/16m (sy)
|OP 4/16
|90
|Presidential
|3C
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 4/16
|87
|Midnight Mistress
|3F
|6f (sy)
|OP 4/16
|71
