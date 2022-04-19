April 19, 2022

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 11-17

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/11-4/17) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Supremacy 4C 1m (sy) OP 4/16 86
All West 6G 1 1/16m (sy) OP 4/16 80
Ghost Strategy 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/15 80
Hightailing 6M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/15 79
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/11-4/17) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Jackie’s Warrior 4C 6f (sy) OP 4/16 102
Top Gunner 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/15 98
Full Authority 5H 6f (sy) OP 4/16 94
Mount Athos 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/15 92
Southern Grayce 4F 6f (sy) OP 4/16 91
Chapel Barn 5G 6f (sy) OP 4/16 89
Vulcan 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/15 88
Chakra 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/15 87
The Feature 5G 6f (sy) OP 4/16 85
Bali Dreamin 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/15 84
Charlottes Way 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/15 77
Kilgore 3G 6f (my) OP 4/16 76
Obviously Too 3G 6f (sy) OP 4/16 72
Chai Tea 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/15 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/11-4/17) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Best Actor 3C 1 1/16m (sy) OP 4/16 90
Presidential 3C 1 1/16m (my) OP 4/16 87
Midnight Mistress 3F 6f (sy) OP 4/16 71

