April 26, 2022

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 18-24

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/18-4/24) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Last Samurai 4C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/23 99
Letruska 6M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/23 96
Greatheart 4G 1m (ft) OP 4/22 93
Kershaw 7G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/22 89
Eastside Cool 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/23 85
Dinner At Crumpies 5G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/22 83
Bow Bow Girl 4F 1m (ft) OP 4/24 82
Call of Honor 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/23 81
Loving Lucky 4G 1m (ft) OP 4/22 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/18-4/24) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Greeley and Ben 8G 6f (ft) OP 4/24 101
Ultimate 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/23 94
Captain Don 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/24 89
Press Snooze 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/24 88
Stormin Hongkong 6G 6f (ft) OP 4/23 88
You Vee Cee 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/23 87
Sapphire Royalty 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/22 83
Catania 5M 6f (ft) OP 4/22 82
Chasing Shadows 4F 6f (ft) OP 4/23 81
Itsallinthenotes 5M 6f (ft) OP 4/24 81
Times Union 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/23 81
J’s Little Man 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/22 79
Choctaw Charlie 5M 6f (ft) OP 4/24 78
Harry 4G 6f (ft) OP 4/23 77
She’s Hamazing 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/24 74
Flashy Biz 6M 6f (ft) OP 4/22 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/18-4/24) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Home Brew 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 4/23 91
Raymond 3G 6f (ft) OP 4/23 89
Redefinition 3F 6f (ft) OP 4/24 85
Malintent 3G 6f (ft) OP 4/22 78
Undecoded 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/24 74

