Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 18-24

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Last Samurai
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/23
|99
|Letruska
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/23
|96
|Greatheart
|4G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/22
|93
|Kershaw
|7G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/22
|89
|Eastside Cool
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/23
|85
|Dinner At Crumpies
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/22
|83
|Bow Bow Girl
|4F
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/24
|82
|Call of Honor
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/23
|81
|Loving Lucky
|4G
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/22
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Greeley and Ben
|8G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/24
|101
|Ultimate
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/23
|94
|Captain Don
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/24
|89
|Press Snooze
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/24
|88
|Stormin Hongkong
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/23
|88
|You Vee Cee
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/23
|87
|Sapphire Royalty
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/22
|83
|Catania
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/22
|82
|Chasing Shadows
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/23
|81
|Itsallinthenotes
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/24
|81
|Times Union
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/23
|81
|J’s Little Man
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/22
|79
|Choctaw Charlie
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/24
|78
|Harry
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/23
|77
|She’s Hamazing
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/24
|74
|Flashy Biz
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/22
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Home Brew
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 4/23
|91
|Raymond
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/23
|89
|Redefinition
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/24
|85
|Malintent
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/22
|78
|Undecoded
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/24
|74
