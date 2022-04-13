Brown sends Regal Glory, Shantisara to Jenny Wiley; Change of Control makes title defense in Giant’s Causeway

Along with the Lexington S. (G3) for three-year-olds, Keeneland will offer a pair of turf stakes on Saturday’s 11-race program.

Jenny Wiley (G1) – Race 10 (5:48 p.m. ET)

Runner-up in the First Lady (G1) last October, Regal Glory will return to Keeneland for the $500,000 Jenny Wiley (G1) following back-to-back graded wins. The six-year-old mare tops a field of six fillies and mares in the 1 1/16-mile turf affair.

The Chad Brown-trained daughter of Animal Kingdom shipped to Del Mar to easily capture the Matriarch (G1) wire-to-wire in late November, and Regal Glory showed her versatility when rallying from off the pace to win the Jan. 29 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G3) at Gulfstream Park by open lengths. Jose Ortiz retains the mount on the chestnut.

Brown will also send out Shantisara, who will make her first appearance since a five-length victory in October’s Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) at Keeneland. Formerly based in France, the four-year-old filly has won her last three starts stateside, and Flavien Prat will guide the stalker.

Multiple graded winner Lady Speightspeare exits a pair of respectable efforts in Tampa stakes, including a runner-up in the Endeavour (G3), the four-year-old looks like the probable pacesetter. Luis Saez will be up for Roger Attfield.

Wallyak, unraced since a fourth in E.P. Taylor (G1) at Woodbine last October, will make her second North American start for Edward Vaughan. The French Group 3 winner will add the services of Umberto Risspoli. Grade 3 queen Navratilova and Gulfstream maiden winner Scarabea complete the line-up.

Giant’s Causeway S. – Race 8 (4:44 p.m. ET)

Change of Control has shown an affinity for Keeneland’s turf, winning a pair of stakes last year, and the six-year-old mare will seek her second straight edition of the $200,000 Giant’s Causeway S. on Saturday. A full field of 14 fillies and mares is set for the 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint.

Trained by Michelle Lovell, Change of Control was overlooked at 8-1 when rallying from just off the pace to win the Giant’s Causeway by a length. Supporters got 6-1 when she annexed the Franklin County S. (G3) last October, and Change of Control will return to her favorite course following a couple of placings in Fair Grounds stakes. Colby Hernandez rides.

Elle Z exits wins over Change of Control in the Mardi Gras S. and Nelson J. Menard Memorial S. at Fair Grounds. Other contenders include Campanelle, Goin’ Good, Hear My Prayer, and Jouster.