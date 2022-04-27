Carribean Caper tops five in Roxelana on Churchill opener

Unbeaten Carribean Caper will return against four challengers in Saturday’s $160,000 Roxelana Overnight S. at six furlongs, the headliner on a 10-race “Opening Night: Style Under the Stars” program at Churchill Downs. First post is 6 p.m. ET.

The 148th running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 7 highlights the 44-day spring session that runs through July 4, including 49 stakes.

Unraced since a six-length triumph in the Dogwood (G3) at Churchill in late September, Carribean Caper also captured the Audubon Oaks at Ellis Park last season while stretching her record to 5-for-5. Al Stall Jr. trains the four-year-old daughter of Speightstown for Columbine Stable, and Colby Hernandez retains the mount.

Bayerness will make her first start since a one-length score in the restricted Shine Again S. at Saratoga in early August. Thrice Grade 3-placed, the five-year-old mare returned from a lengthy layoff to win an allowance at Churchill last April, and Luis Saez retains the mount for Cherie DeVaux.

Cheetara and Euphoric, separated by a neck in a March 12 allowance at Fair Grounds last out, will return to stakes competition.

A graded winner in Chile, Cheetara captured the Seeking the Pearl S. at Colonial Downs when making her second U.S. start last August, and the five-year-old mare has won 3-of-6 starts stateside for Nacho Correas. James Graham rides.

Euphoric finished a nose second in the Miss Preakness (G3) last year before heading to the sidelines in following a runner-up in the Clarksville S. at Horseshoe Indianapolis. Gerrardo Corrales guides the four-year-old New York-bred filly for Bernie Flint.

Grade 2 runner-up Club Car completes the field.