Epicenter 5-1 early favorite in KDFW Pool 5

Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW) opens its three-day run on Thursday at noon (ET) and closes at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Unlike previous pools, wagering will close Saturday before the final three major qualifiers in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series, the $1 million Blue Grass (G1), $750,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1), and $750,000 Wood Memorial (G1), are run.

Pool 5 will feature 23 individual betting interests, along with the mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds,” and Louisiana Derby (G2) winner Epicenter has been installed as the 5-1 favorite on oddsmaker Mike Battaglia’s morning line.

Betting for Pool 5 of the KDFW is available at simulcast centers throughout the country as well as most wagering platforms, including www.TwinSpires.com, the official ADW of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs.

Other expected top betting choices in Pool 5 of the KDFW include Smile Happy, who will run in the Blue Grass and is one of nine Pool 5 horses expected to compete on Saturday; Robert B. Lewis (G3) winner Messier, who is a new member of the KDFW after being transferred to Tim Yakteen; and San Felipe (G2) victor Forbidden Kingdom.

The KDFW provide fans of Thoroughbred racing with opportunities to place bets on possible entrants in the $3 million Kentucky Derby at odds that could be far greater and more attractive than those available on the day of the race. The 148th running of Kentucky Derby, America’s greatest race and the first leg of the Triple Crown, is set for Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs.

There are no refunds in the KDFW. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the KDFW will be available before the pool opens Thursday online at https://www.kentuckyderby.com/wager/future-wager.

2022 Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 Odds & Horses