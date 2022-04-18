April 18, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance April 18

April 18, 2022 Brisnet Staff At a Glance, Data Reports 0

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 3.19 – 1
Favorite Win%: 50%, Favorite Itm%: 83%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta46.98
Daily Double39.26
Trifecta208.90
Pick 3199.58
Superfecta959.73
Pick 4664.53
Pick 51,226.80
Pick 6 Jackpot754.50
Super High Five Jackpot13,947.37
TRACK BIAS MEET(04/02 – 04/17)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 31 45% E Rail
6.0fDirt 3 33% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 11 45% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/11 – 04/17)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 7 14% E/P Rail
6.0fDirt 3 33% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 6 50% E/P Rail
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Rivelli Larry 16 6 3 1 1.99 3 32%
Meraz Antonio 5 3 1 0 1.56 3 16%
Becker Scott 6 3 2 0 3.30 2 32%
Martinez Ralph 6 2 0 1 6.20 1 30%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Mojica Orlando 8 3 1 1 7.03 0 12%

