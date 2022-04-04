Hawthorne At a Glance April 4

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 3.73 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 88%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|49.98
|Daily Double
|47.90
|Trifecta
|262.25
|Pick 3
|213.92
|Superfecta
|1,512.91
|Pick 4
|597.15
|Pick 5
|839.40
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|72.10
|Super High Five Jackpot
|1,193.60
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Martinez Ralph
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3.03
|2
|30%
|Rivelli Larry
|9
|3
|2
|2
|2.04
|1
|31%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Loveberry Jareth
|15
|7
|1
|2
|2.81
|6
|22%
