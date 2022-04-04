Hawthorne At a Glance April 4

TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 12/27)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 6 33% P Outside 5.5fDirt 24 29% E/P Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 67 28% E Outside Turf Sprint 8 38% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 20 30% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/02 – 04/03)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 2 100% E Inside 5.5fDirt 13 54% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 1 100% E Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 0 0% – na Turf Routes 0 0% – na