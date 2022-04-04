April 4, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance April 4

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 3.73 – 1
Favorite Win%: 44%, Favorite Itm%: 88%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta49.98
Daily Double47.90
Trifecta262.25
Pick 3213.92
Superfecta1,512.91
Pick 4597.15
Pick 5839.40
Pick 6 Jackpot72.10
Super High Five Jackpot1,193.60
TRACK BIAS MEET(10/08 – 12/27)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 6 33% P Outside
5.5fDirt 24 29% E/P Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 67 28% E Outside
Turf Sprint 8 38% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 20 30% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(04/02 – 04/03)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 2 100% E Inside
5.5fDirt 13 54% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 1 100% E Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 0 0% na
Turf Routes 0 0% na
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Martinez Ralph 3 3 0 0 3.03 2 30%
Rivelli Larry 9 3 2 2 2.04 1 31%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Loveberry Jareth 15 7 1 2 2.81 6 22%

