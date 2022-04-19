Malathaat opens four-year-old campaign in Doubledogdare

Doubledogdare (G3) – Race 9 (5:16 p.m. ET)

Champion three-year-old filly Malathaat will return against five rivals in Friday’s $300,000 Doubledogdare (G3) at Keeneland.

Last seen finishing a half-length third in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar, the Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat won the Kentucky Oaks (G1), Alabama (G1), and Ashland (G1) last season, the latter coming at Keeneland. John Velazquez retains the mount on the daughter of Curlin, and Malathaat will break from the rail in the 1 1/16-mile race.

Grade 2 scorer Bonny South will make a title defense. Runner-up to champion Letruska in the Ogden Phipps (G1) and Personal Ensign (G1), and third to the same rival in the Spinster (G1) at Keeneland, Bonny South posted a head win when returning from a 4 1/2-month layoff in last year’s Doubledogdare. She returns from a similar freshening Friday, and Florent Geroux will be up on the late runner for Brad Cox.

Multiple Grade 2 winner Crazy Beautiful, a convincing winner of the April 2 Latonia S. at Turfway Park, will make her third start of the year for Kenny McPeek. Brian Hernandez Jr. will be up on the gray daughter of Liam’s Map.

Grade 3 winner Lady Mystify, stakes queen Audrey’s Time, and frontrunning Super Quick round out the field.