North American Allowance Results April 11

GG, 8TH, AOC, $41,474, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-10.

6—

REBALATION, m, 6, Acclamation–Reba Is Tops, by He’s Tops. O-Jarnig, Gordy, Marshall, Kenny and Schweiger, Eric M, B-Eric Schweiger, Gordy Jarnig &Kenny Marshall (CA), T-Tim McCanna, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $24,960.

3—

Maybe I Will, f, 4, Will Take Charge–My Due Process, by Henny Hughes. O-Fairview, LLC, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), $8,320.

1—

Do You Hear That, f, 4, Southern Image–Cochinero, by Comic Strip. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $4,992.