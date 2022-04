North American Allowance Results April 12

WRD, 4TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-12.

5—

J B’S LEGACY, c, 4, Den’s Legacy–Inca Miss, by Kipling. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-JT Stables, LLC (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Jose Angel Medina, $15,352.

3—

Toah, g, 6, Latent Heat–H C Fawn, by Bellamy Road. O-Dupy, Steve and Chelf, Randy, B-Scott Pierce (OK), $5,704.

4—

Just a Irish Lad, g, 4, Paddy O’Prado–I’m Cozy, by Grand Slam. O-Dean Hughes, B-Al J Horton (OK), $3,291.