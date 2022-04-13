North American Allowance Results April 13

KEE, 5TH, ALW, $109,450, 3YO, 6F, 4-13.

10—

CONAGHER, c, 3, Jimmy Creed–You Should Be Here, by Niagara Causeway. ($9,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Farrar, Mark, B-La Bahia Stud, Inc (KY), T-Michael A. Tomlinson, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $62,233.

12—

Varatti, c, 3, Into Mischief–Artemis, by Empire Maker. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $20,075.

2—

Micky From Wexford, g, 3, Dialed In–That’s Why, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($20,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Trelawny Farm Sales, Speck, Sean and Ennis, John, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $10,038.