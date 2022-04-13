North American Allowance Results April 13

|KEE, 7TH, AOC, $120,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-13.
|1—
|BUCK MOON, g, 4, Malibu Moon–Grand Pauline, by Two Punch. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $260,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Gerardo Corrales, $70,680.
|4—
|Stage Raider, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Stage Magic, by Ghostzapper. O-John D Gunther, B-John D Gunther (KY), $22,800.
|7—
|Laughing Boy, c, 4, Distorted Humor–Applauding, by Congrats. ($400,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Three Chimneys Farm, Fern Circle Stables and C&H Diamond Racing, LLC, B-Imagine (KY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $109,450, 3YO, 6F, 4-13.
|10—
|CONAGHER, c, 3, Jimmy Creed–You Should Be Here, by Niagara Causeway. ($9,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Farrar, Mark, B-La Bahia Stud, Inc (KY), T-Michael A. Tomlinson, J-Joseph Rocco, Jr., $62,233.
|12—
|Varatti, c, 3, Into Mischief–Artemis, by Empire Maker. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC and Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $20,075.
|2—
|Micky From Wexford, g, 3, Dialed In–That’s Why, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($20,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Trelawny Farm Sales, Speck, Sean and Ennis, John, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $10,038.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (gd)
|KEE, 6TH, ALW, $107,910, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 4-13.
|1—
|EL KABONG, c, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Divinite (FR), by Mr. Sidney. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ashbrook Farm, B-Mrs Alec Head (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $64,790.
|7—
|Win Worthy, c, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Striking Style, by Smart Strike. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Bill Harrigan, Mike Pietrangelo & Caldara Farm Inc (KY), $20,900.
|5—
|Arabian Prince, c, 4, Mshawish–Jolene, by Malibu Moon. ($160,000 ’18 KEENOV; $235,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Sandbrook, William, B-M Taylor, J Taylor, BGT LLC, G E Saufley & Louis Brooks Ranch LP (KY), $10,450.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (gd)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-13.
|2—
|OL’ NED, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–My Lil’ Darlin, by Gimmeawink. O-Cathi Jones, B-Cathi Jones (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Edgar Paucar, $21,060.
|1—
|Dynamic Reach, g, 4, Dynamite Bob–Reachforthecastle, by Castle Gandolfo. O-Steve Platt, B-Susan Miller & Bobby Rankin Estate (OH), $7,020.
|6—
|Wildcat Bill, g, 3, Wildcat Red–Polite Company, by Quiet American. O-Spicer, Richard and Spitler, D William, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), $3,510.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-13.
|8—
|QUEEN HIGH, m, 5, K One King–Record High, by Touch Gold. O-Khadeem Galloway, B-David Doering, Mark Doering & Jeff Gardella (OH), T-Khadeem Galloway, J-Luis Alberto Batista, $20,220.
|7—
|Mine Alone, f, 4, Mineshaft–Shades of Light, by Arch. O-Premier Stables Unlimited, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $6,740.
|6—
|Line Dancer, f, 4, Firing Line–Military Mama, by Include. O-Lowell F Allen, B-Lowell F Allen (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (ft)
|WRD, 8TH, ALW, $30,250, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-12.
|4—
|NUMBER ONE DUDE, g, 4, American Lion–Ebony Uno, by Macho Uno. O-Terry Westemeir, B-Terry J Westemeir (OK), T-Kari Craddock, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $19,250.
|1—
|Dame Plata, g, 6, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. ($35,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-Sachdev, Ann and Bravo, Lori, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $5,500.
|2—
|Vangilder, h, 6, Paynter–High Speed Goldie, by Parade Ground. ($30,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Ron A Stolich, B-Best A Luck Farm LLC (FL), $3,025.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (gd)
|WRD, 4TH, ALW, $29,425, 3YO, 6F, 4-13.
|4—
|ROWDY RASCAL, g, 3, Den’s Legacy–Dancing Diva, by Affirmatif. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Harmony Stable LLC (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Jose Angel Medina, $19,250.
|1—
|Flashfordani, g, 3, Tapiture–Ave’s Halo, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($19,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Irving L Devey, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB), $5,500.
|2—
|Race Day Rebal, g, 3, Race Day–Ten Crowns, by Tenpins. ($19,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $45,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Ed Melzer, B-Silent Grove Farms, LLC & Mineola Farm II, LLC (KY), $3,025.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (gd)
|TAM, 4TH, AOC, $28,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 4-13.
|7—
|FINERY, f, 3, Creative Cause–Fly Swift, by City Zip. O-Catherine M Wills, B-Dr Catherine Wills (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Daniel Centeno, $16,800.
|2—
|Freedom Rose, f, 3, Constitution–Circustown Rose, by Wimbledon. ($50,000 ’19 KEENOV; $100,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Mellon Patch, Inc, B-Constitution Syndicate & Mullikin Thoroughbreds (KY), $5,880.
|5—
|Kitten’s Collusion, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Collusiva (IRE), by Shamardal. O-Isabelle de Tomaso, B-Isabelle deTomaso (NJ), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (fm)
|WRD, 4TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-12.
|5—
|J B’S LEGACY, c, 4, Den’s Legacy–Inca Miss, by Kipling. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-JT Stables, LLC (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Jose Angel Medina, $15,352.
|3—
|Toah, g, 6, Latent Heat–H C Fawn, by Bellamy Road. O-Dupy, Steve and Chelf, Randy, B-Scott Pierce (OK), $5,704.
|4—
|Just a Irish Lad, g, 4, Paddy O’Prado–I’m Cozy, by Grand Slam. O-Dean Hughes, B-Al J Horton (OK), $3,291.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (gd)
|WRD, 7TH, ALW, $24,244, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-12.
|6—
|LA MORENA, f, 4, Kipling–Mount Stepney, by Strong Hope. O-Teodoro Delgado, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Lucio Espiritu, J-Obed Sanchez, $14,582.
|5—
|Snowtrick, m, 5, Euroears–Laurentide Ice, by Intidab. O-Angelo Camillo, B-Mike Abraham (OK), $5,418.
|1—
|Sangria City, f, 3, Langfuhr–City Zipit, by City Zip. O-Moreau-Sipiere, Eric and Randi, B-Eric Moreau-Sipiere & Randi Moreau-Sipere (KY), $2,290.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (gd)
