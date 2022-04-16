North American Allowance Results April 16

|OP, 9TH, AOC, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-16.
|1—
|SUPREMACY, c, 4, Constitution–Nurse Donna, by Vindication. ($160,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Double O Thoroughbreds LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $90,000.
|8—
|Hunka Burning Love, g, 8, Into Mischief–Touch of Fire, by Thunder Gulch. ($75,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Morris B Floyd & Chuck Givens (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Super Constitution, g, 5, Constitution–Superior Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Jac Mac Stable LLC, B-Jack Dickerson (KY), $15,000.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (sy)
|OP, 4TH, AOC, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-16.
|3—
|PRESIDENTIAL, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Uptown Twirl, by Twirling Candy. ($625,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald Adam), B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Isaac Castillo, $90,000.
|2—
|Brooklyn Diamonds, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Delightful Mary, by Limehouse. ($400,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Robert E Masterson, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Jay A Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC, B-John C Oxley (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Happy Boy Rocket, c, 3, Runhappy–Bible Belt, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’19 KEENOV; $490,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-William B Thompson Jr (KY), $15,000.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (my)
|KEE, 7TH, AOC, $120,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-16.
|10—
|EBBEN, g, 7, Trappe Shot–Please Be Discreet, by Discreet Cat. ($25,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Pravin A Patel, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), T-Juan Munoz Cano, J-Adam Beschizza, $68,820.
|8—
|Here Mi Song, g, 4, Cross Traffic–Mi Viera, by Dehere. O-Nathan Hayden, B-Nathan Hayden (KY), $22,200.
|6—
|Injunction, g, 4, Skipshot–Valid Valencia, by Northern Afleet. O-J&G Stables, LLC and Vaccarezza, Nicholas, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $11,100.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|KEE, 11TH, AOC, $115,500, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-16.
|3—
|AWESOME GERRY, c, 4, Liam’s Map–Star of Munster, by Tribal Rule. O-Fanelli, John, LC Racing LLC, Braverman, Paul and Pinch, Timothy, B-John Liviakis (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Gerardo Corrales, $69,750.
|2—
|Escape Route, c, 4, Hard Spun–Noncommital, by Speightstown. O-Edge Racing, B-Gary and Mary West Stables Inc (KY), $22,500.
|5—
|Soup and Sandwich, c, 4, Into Mischief–Souper Scoop, by Tapit. O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $6,750.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|OP, 6TH, AOC, $110,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-16.
|5—
|FULL AUTHORITY, h, 5, Summer Front–Striking Flight, by Smart Strike. O-Brown, Danny, Brenneman, Charis and Compton, Greg, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (KY), T-Greg Compton, J-Jon Kenton Court, $66,000.
|6—
|Seven Nation Army, g, 7, First Samurai–Chick Fight, by Fit to Fight. ($25,000 ’15 KEENOV; $95,000 ’16 KEESEP; $47,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Franklin Stables, LLC and Southern Springs Stables, B-Jeff H Hilger & Debora J Hilger (KY), $22,000.
|2—
|Bank, h, 5, Bernardini–Speed Succeeds, by Gone West. ($275,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $11,000.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (sy)
|KEE, 6TH, ALW, $110,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-16.
|2—
|RATIONAL CHOICE, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Wilson’s Creek, by Bernardini. ($375,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-William B Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $66,495.
|3—
|Southern Passage, c, 4, Super Saver–Almudena (PER), by Silver Planet (ARG). ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robert J Baron, B-William Saba & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $21,450.
|4—
|Mr. Tip, g, 5, Mr Speaker–Purrfect Ride, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($30,000 ’18 KEESEP; $90,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $10,725.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 7TH, AOC, $110,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-16.
|5—
|SOUTHERN GRAYCE, f, 4, Liam’s Map–She Be Keene, by Posse. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $170,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-4 G Racing, LLC, Gasaway, Lance and Gasaway, Clint, B-Nancy Mazzoni (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $64,800.
|2—
|Connie K, f, 4, Street Strategy–Indian Clarkie, by Indian Charlie. O-Patterson, Randy and Morse, Randy L, B-Randy Patterson & Randy Morse (AR), $23,600.
|1—
|I’m the Boss of Me, f, 4, Midshipman–Glory Park, by Deputy Commander. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Brown, Danny, Brenneman, Charis and Compton, Greg, B-Edward A Seltzer (KY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (sy)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $109,450, 3YO, 1 1/16MT, 4-16.
|6—
|LIMITED LIABILITY, c, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Hold Harmless, by Blame. O-Stuart S Janney, III, B-Stuart S Janney, III LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $62,233.
|2—
|Freedom’s Way, c, 3, Declaration of War–Wonderfuladventure, by Tiz Wonderful. O-Snyder, Richard, Snyder, Connie and Werner, William K, B-Cove Springs Farm LLC (KY), $20,075.
|5—
|Play Action Pass, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. ($150,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-August Dawn Farm, B-Newtown Anner Stud Farm (KY), $10,038.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (gd)
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 4-16.
|6—
|CAN’T BUY LOVE, f, 4, Twirling Candy–Pay the Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-R Larry Johnson, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Trevor McCarthy, $46,200.
|8—
|Athwaaq, m, 7, City Zip–Jayezaa, by Distorted Humor. O-Matthew Kilstein, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $16,800.
|1—
|Minaun (IRE), f, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Bee Eater (IRE), by Green Desert. (8,000EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Iris Smith Stable, LLC and Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Sir E J Loder (IRE), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (fm)
|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 4-16.
|4—
|THIN WHITE DUKE, g, 4, Dominus–Aberdeen Alley, by Distorted Humor. O-Gleaves, Philip A, Crist, Steven, deRegt, Ken and Hilliard, Bryan, B-Phil Gleaves (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $40,700.
|9—
|Straw Into Gold, g, 4, Hard Spun–Strike It Rich, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Waterville Lake Stables, B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY), $14,800.
|6—
|Microsecond, g, 5, Micromanage–Lisabellbobo, by Thunder Gulch. ($1,000 ’17 FTNOCT; $65,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Repole Stable, B-Donna Lee Sammons & Repole Stables (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (fm)
|AQU, 10TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-16.
|9—
|RIVER DOG, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Sterling Forest, by Forest Wildcat. O-Robert G Hahn, B-ROBERT HAHN (NY), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $40,700.
|8—
|Bustin Timberlake, g, 5, Bustin Stones–Amulay, by It’s No Joke. O-Roddy J Valente, B-R J Valente (NY), $14,800.
|4—
|Prince of Pharoahs, g, 5, American Pharoah–My Dixie Doodle, by Dixie Union. O-Bilinski, Darlene and Patten, Harry, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski & Harry Patten (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 2ND, AOC, $73,140, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-16.
|1—
|ELECTOR, c, 4, Constitution–Oh Kay See, by Notional. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Edwin S and Sandbrook, William, B-Cloyce C Clark (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $41,400.
|6—
|Rifey, g, 4, Grazen–Dia Xenia, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (CA), $17,940.
|2—
|McLaren Vale, c, 3, Gun Runner–Magical Weekend, by Any Given Saturday. ($325,000 ’19 KEENOV; $625,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Robert E Masterson, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Jay A Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC, B-Austramore Pty Ltd (KY), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $73,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 4-16.
|4—
|HONG KONG HARRY (IRE), g, 5, Es Que Love (IRE)–Vital Body (FR), by Gold Away (IRE). O-Anastasi, Scott, Ukegawa, Jimmy, and Valazza, Tony, B-Amarath Business Management (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ramon Vazquez, $43,200.
|3—
|Cash Equity (FR), c, 4, Toronado (IRE)–Funny Crazy (FR), by Chichicastenango (FR), O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael, and Strauss, William, B-S.C.E.A. Des Prairies, Thomas Jeffroy & Benoit Jeffroy (FR), $14,400.
|1—
|Henley’s Joy, g, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Blue Grass Music, by Bluegrass Cat. ($20,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $50,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (fm)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $71,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-16.
|4—
|RESPECTFULLY, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Yerevan Sky, by Menifee. O-Randy E Marriott, B-Bud Petrosian (CA), T-Ryan Hanson, J-Diego A. Herrera, $41,400.
|10—
|Smoothlikebuttah, f, 4, Mr. Big–Eight Daughters, by Five Star Day. O-Bach, Robert A and Tessar, William, B-NP Thoroughbreds, Inc (CA), $13,800.
|5—
|Li’l Grazen, m, 8, Grazen–Cherry Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Altamira Racing Stable and Rooster Coup Racing, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $70,500, 3YO, 1MT, 4-16.
|8—
|WAR AT SEA, c, 3, War Front–Serene Melody, by Street Cry (IRE). ($525,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Lewis Thoroughbred Breeding (KY), T-Ronald W. Ellis, J-Mike E. Smith, $41,400.
|5—
|Echosmith (IRE), g, 3, Aclaim (IRE)–Bysshe (GB), by Linamix (FR). (11,000EUR ’20 GOFSPT). O-Benowitz Family Trust, CYBT, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray, B-James Hughes (IRE), $13,800.
|1—
|Doitforandrew (GB), g, 3, Ribchester (IRE)–Exacting (GB), by Excelebration (IRE). (8,500gns ’20 ASCYRL). O-Michael House, B-Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook (GB), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|WO, 6TH, ALW, $58,039, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 4-16.
|5—
|BEAUTIFUL EMPIRE, f, 3, Classic Empire–Humor Me Colonel, by Colonel John. ($320,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-John C Oxley, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $32,109.
|1—
|Sweet Carolena, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Violent Beauty, by Gone West. ($280,000 ’18 KEENOV; $220,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC &Hill N Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $10,703.
|7—
|Sterling Speed, m, 5, Souper Speedy–Silver Adventure, by Silver Deputy. (C$30,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Colebrook Farms, B-Jennifer S Leuty (ON), $8,826.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $49,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1M 70Y, 4-16.
|9—
|LUCKY PERIDOT, m, 6, Itsmyluckyday–Rare Elegance, by Forestry. ($40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bone, Robert and Gumpster Stable, LLC, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Jose Francisco D’Angelo, J-Romero Ramsay Maragh, $31,900.
|3—
|Stop War, m, 5, War Front–Shared Hope, by Gone West. O-Robert S Evans, B-R S Evans (KY), $9,450.
|13—
|Starship Nterprise, f, 4, Honor Code–Smarty Deb, by Smart Strike. ($40,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Starship Stables and Dwoskin, Steven, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $46,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5F, 4-16.
|11—
|TACTICAL PAJAMAS, f, 4, Uncle Lino–Salishan, by Banker’s Gold. O-James E Hess, B-Vicky Schowe & Kemal Erkan (PA), T-Ron G. Potts, J-Luca Panici, $26,400.
|9—
|Firenspice, f, 3, Uncaptured–One Oh Eight, by Mr. Greeley. ($27,000 2021 OBSMAR; $60,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Cumberland Stable, B-Tim James Mawhinney &Karen Faye Mawhinney (FL), $10,200.
|3—
|Trevess, m, 5, Kantharos–East Lake Classic, by Orientate. O-Cazares, Laura and Fagan, Glenn A, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: :57 (ft)
|LRL, 4TH, ALW, $44,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-16.
|7—
|BEAR FORCE WON, g, 5, Bandbox–Classy Choice, by Successful Appeal. O-Robert D Bone, B-Konrad Wayson (MD), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $26,400.
|6—
|All Threes, g, 4, Great Notion–After All, by Olmodavor. ($57,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Kathleen Willier, B-Walter Vieser (MD), $8,800.
|1A—
|Royal Thunder, g, 5, Mineshaft–Just Say Goodbye, by Not for Love. ($150,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Larry E Rabold, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes (MD), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 4TH, AOC, $43,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1M 70Y, 4-16.
|6—
|STARSHIP NANA, f, 4, Mineshaft–Zehoorr, by Storm Cat. ($97,000 ’19 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Starship Stables, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Steven Dwoskin, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $25,800.
|8—
|Katiesdreamgirl, f, 4, Young Brian–Richiesdreamgirl, by Munnings. O-Imaginary Stables, B-John Liviakis (FL), $9,030.
|4—
|Charlotte the Brit, m, 6, Treasure Beach (GB)–Silver Scandal, by Silver Deputy. O-Rice Racing, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|HAW, 7TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 4-16.
|3—
|SEARCH ENGINE, c, 3, Flatter–Co Cola, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($100,000 ’20 KEESEP; $625,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-MyRacehorse and Tramontin, Greg, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-E. T. Baird, $25,200.
|4—
|Lavender Earl, c, 4, More Than Ready–Kool Kat, by Scat Daddy. O-Corban, Barry, Fraterrigo, Gregory J and Reavis, Michael L, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|1—
|Speed Boat, g, 4, Speightster–Lakefront, by Deputy Minister. ($110,000 ’18 KEENOV; $175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Dundalk 5 LLC and Wesley F Herek Racing Stable, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Craig L Minten (KY), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|HAW, 6TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-16.
|5—
|GHAALEB’S BIG WIN, g, 3, Ghaaleb–Win’em All, by Cherokee Rap. O-Ritter, Charles W and Becker, Scott, B-William P Stiritz (IL), T-Scott Becker, J-Victor Santiago, $25,200.
|2—
|Mister Charming, g, 6, American Lion–Kel’s Silver Charm, by Silver Charm. O-Ida Spagnola, B-Ida Spagnola (IL), $8,400.
|1—
|Devil’s Rule, g, 6, Devil Hunter–Allison Rose, by Pioneering. O-Florencio Perez, B-77 Double Lucky Ltd (IL), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 4TH, OCL, $40,441, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 4-16.
|2—
|OL’ BLONDIE, f, 4, Old Forester–Blonde Breeze, by Posse. O-Buttigieg Training Centre and Goodman, Jimmy W, B-Paul Buttigieg & James Goodman (ON), T-Paul M. Buttigieg, J-David Moran, $24,260.
|7—
|Forest B, f, 3, Old Forester–Ginger B, by Bold N’ Flashy. (C$24,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Paul Buttigieg & Ian Dick (ON), $8,087.
|3—
|Swirling Dancer, f, 4, Fort Larned–Sky High Gal, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). ($35,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-C S Dowson Farms, B-Adena Springs (CA), $3,706.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $36,300, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-16.
|7—
|JUNGLE BEAST, g, 3, Golden Years–Jungle Diamond, by Jump Start. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Antonio Lopez, $21,699.
|1—
|Shameless Risk, g, 5, Limehouse–Color Vision, by Noonmark. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $7,233.
|8—
|Candy Invasion, g, 4, Normandy Invasion–Cotton Candy, by Bandini. O-John A Casey, B-John A Casey (WV), $3,617.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, AOC, $36,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-16.
|3—
|AUJARA, f, 4, Awesome Patriot–Uptown Gal, by Don’t Get Mad. O-Elizabeth Rankin, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Cirilo Gorostieta, J-Agustin Gomez, $21,720.
|6—
|Cause of Love, m, 6, Giant Oak–Love First Sight, by Alke. O-Donald C Bookman, B-Linda Friess & Donald Bookman (OH), $7,240.
|1—
|Sole Factor, m, 6, The Factor–Aurora Sol, by Chester House. O-Barbara Madrigal, B-Peter Sheppell, Royer Family Stables &Aurora Racing (OH), $3,620.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (my)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-15.
|5—
|AIM’S JUBILEE, f, 3, Juba–Even Aim, by Stephen Got Even. O-Reggetts Racing Stable, B-Stephen Reggetts (WV), T-Stephen L. Reggetts, J-Fredy Peltroche, $20,178.
|3—
|Whale of a Time, f, 3, Golden Years–Follow the Whales, by Civilisation. O-Steven A Stuhr, B-Steve Stuhr (WV), $6,726.
|4—
|Tennis Tap, f, 3, Tapiture–Winter’s Quest, by Coronado’s Quest. O-Schnably Stable, LLC, B-Schiano Racing (WV), $3,363.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-16.
|7—
|MISS WAVE, m, 5, Midshipman–Miss Elusive, by Elusive Quality. O-Ronney W Brown, B-John McKee (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Carlos Eduardo Lopez, $20,178.
|4—
|Pettigo Girl, f, 4, Gemologist–Collect the Fee, by Menifee. ($43,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Bell Gable Stable LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Patrick Hayes & Pauric Lawler (KY), $6,726.
|1—
|Holly’s Persuasion, f, 3, Astern (AUS)–Shotgun Persuasion, by Stephen Got Even. O-John D McKee, B-DLT Thoroughbreds LLC & Lee McMillin (KY), $3,363.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-16.
|1—
|HUMPTY GRUMPTY, h, 5, Midshipman–Shesagrumptoo, by Luftikus. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Wesley Ho, $20,097.
|6—
|My Boy Clyde, c, 3, Golden Years–My Darling Lily, by Street Sense. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $6,699.
|3—
|Late in the Game, g, 3, Denis of Cork–Charitable Carly, by Charitable Man. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,350.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|TAM, 7TH, AOC, $31,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-16.
|3—
|SASSY BEAST, f, 4, The Big Beast–I’mclassyandsassy, by Master Command. O-Frank Carl Calabrese, B-Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL), T-Angel M. Rodriguez, J-Samy Camacho, $19,200.
|8—
|Lady Jean, m, 5, Big Drama–Lady Loushe, by Black Minnaloushe. O-Victor Carrasco, Jr, B-Harold L Queen (FL), $6,585.
|7—
|Texas Reward, f, 4, Texas Red–Prime Risk, by Grand Reward. ($4,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Posey, David L and Galvan, Baltazar, B-Randy Feltner (KY), $3,135.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $27,910, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-15.
|5—
|HALF KOO KOO, f, 4, Half Ours–Unfriendly Koo, by Friendly Lover. O-Hernandez, Earl and Keith, B-Earl Hernandez & Keith Hernandez (LA), T-Sam B. David, Jr., J-Timothy Thornton, $16,800.
|4—
|Flashy Meg, f, 3, Flashpoint–Meg’s Answer, by West Acre. O-John T Sargent, B-Steven P Miller (LA), $5,600.
|2—
|Beleout, f, 3, Flat Out–My Friend Bele, by My Friend Max. O-Double Dam Farm LLC, B-Delmar Caldwell (LA), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $26,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-16.
|4—
|MUCHO MARVIN, g, 6, Mucho Macho Man–Noelle’s Quay, by Circular Quay. ($30,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Paul M Gaudet, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (LA), T-Ricky Courville, J-Jose Barnes, $15,600.
|7—
|Jamaican Me, g, 5, Orthodox–Great Movie, by Silver Ghost. O-Maximo LaMarche, B-Gotcha Mare Covered, LLC (LA), $5,200.
|1—
|Golden Palace, g, 5, Palace–Sparkles Gold Band, by Dixieland Band. ($5,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-L and G Racing Stables, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $2,860.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $26,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-15.
|1—
|SCARLETT O’HARA, m, 5, Lone Star Special–Chickamauga, by Cuvee. O-Albert B Salmon, Jr, B-Tigertail Ranch (LA), T-Antonio Alberto, J-Gerard Melancon, $15,600.
|2—
|D’wild Baroness, m, 7, D’wildcat–Burren, by Rahy. O-Brandon Hebert, B-Circle H Farms (LA), $5,200.
|4—
|Bind On Earth, f, 4, Bind–Time for Harlan, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J Adcock (LA), $2,860.
|Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply