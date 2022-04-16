North American Allowance Results April 16

CT, 7TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-16.

1—

HUMPTY GRUMPTY, h, 5, Midshipman–Shesagrumptoo, by Luftikus. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Wesley Ho, $20,097.

6—

My Boy Clyde, c, 3, Golden Years–My Darling Lily, by Street Sense. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $6,699.

3—

Late in the Game, g, 3, Denis of Cork–Charitable Carly, by Charitable Man. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $3,350.