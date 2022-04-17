North American Allowance Results April 17

WO, 7TH, ALW, $67,741, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-17.

1—

THREEFIFTYSEVEN, g, 4, Run Away and Hide–Dixie’s Sandals, by Dixieland Band. O-Barbara J Minshall, B-Barbara Minshall & Bruce Lunsford (ON), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $38,533.

2—

Aim for the Sky, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Pohdi Pohdi, by Old Forester. O-3 Sons Racing Stable Ltd, B-3 Sons Racing LTD (ON), $12,844.

3—

Executive Sight, g, 8, Court Vision–Executive Flight, by Bold Executive. O-JWS Farms, B-William Andrew Sorokolit Jr (ON), $8,826.