North American Allowance Results April 17

|SA, 7TH, AOC, $73,432, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-17.
|2—
|THRUMPS DREAM (IRE), f, 4, Dark Angel (IRE)–American Spirit (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). (27,000gns ’18 TATDEC; 55,000EUR ’19 TATIRE). O-Carroll Boys Racing, Harlow Stables, LLC, Dunn, Christopher T, Iavarone, Michael and McClanahan, Jerry, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds, Inc (IRE), T-Richard Baltas, J-Joe Bravo, $43,200.
|3—
|Carpe Vinum, m, 5, Carpe Diem–Martita Sangrita, by Johar. ($140,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $200,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-MyRacehorse and Platts, Joey, B-Machmer Hall, Craig Brogden &Carrie Brogden (KY), $14,400.
|4—
|Charges Dropped, f, 4, Lemon Drop Kid–Criminologist, by Maria’s Mon. ($125,000 ’18 FTKNOV). O-Cheyenne Stable LLC, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $71,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-17.
|2—
|GERLACH’S, g, 4, Grazen–Lookin for Jonesy, by Purge. O-Buckendorf, Larry S, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David, Schneider, Paul G, Stotland, Peter and Underhill, Peter G, B-Tom Capehart & William Myers (CA), T-Robert B. Hess, Jr., J-Joe Bravo, $41,400.
|8—
|Scary Fast Smile, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Scary Fast, by Congaree. O-Wonderland Racing Stables LLC, Aldabbagh, Omar, Bambauer, Sheila, O’Neill, Doug F and Rothblum, Steve, B-Harris Farms (CA), $13,800.
|7—
|Squalotoro, g, 5, Clubhouse Ride–Artistic Sway, by Munnings. ($8,500 ’18 CTNAUG). O-Steve Moger, B-Harris Farms (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 3RD, AOC, $69,500, 3YO, 1MT, 4-17.
|6—
|BALLY’S CHARM, g, 3, Roi Charmant–Ballydonnell Drive, by Arch. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Vaya Con Suerte, LLC, B-Red Baron’s Barn LLC & Vaya Con Suerte (CA), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Jessica Pyfer, $41,400.
|8—
|Jack Sixpack, g, 3, Bluegrass Cat–Lady Sweetness, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $13,800.
|3—
|Worse Read Sanchez, c, 3, Square Eddie–Walkingonadream, by Tapit. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|SA, 2ND, AOC, $69,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-17.
|3 DH —
|PARNELLI, c, 4, Quality Road–Sip Sip, by Bernardini. ($500,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Abel Cedillo, $27,600.
|4 DH —
|THERE GOES HARVARD, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Soul Crusader, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Cannon thoroughbred LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Diego A. Herrera, $27,600.
|2—
|Divine Armor, h, 5, Include–Homesick Angel, by Divine Park. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP; $250,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Hronis Racing LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, ALW, $67,741, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-17.
|1—
|THREEFIFTYSEVEN, g, 4, Run Away and Hide–Dixie’s Sandals, by Dixieland Band. O-Barbara J Minshall, B-Barbara Minshall & Bruce Lunsford (ON), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $38,533.
|2—
|Aim for the Sky, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Pohdi Pohdi, by Old Forester. O-3 Sons Racing Stable Ltd, B-3 Sons Racing LTD (ON), $12,844.
|3—
|Executive Sight, g, 8, Court Vision–Executive Flight, by Bold Executive. O-JWS Farms, B-William Andrew Sorokolit Jr (ON), $8,826.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 3RD, AOC, $60,040, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 4-17.
|1—
|IBRIM, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Strut the Canary, by Mineshaft. ($135,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Qatar Racing Limited, B-Brenda Robertson & Philip Robertson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Kazushi Kimura, $32,111.
|3—
|Victory Jet, c, 3, Chart Topper–Foret de Pompadour, by Old Forester. (C$3,500 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Chetram Mohabir, B-Racing Canada Inc (ON), $16,048.
|2—
|Warp Ride, g, 3, Astern (AUS)–Riding Point, by Speightstown. O-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), $7,064.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
|HAW, 7TH, AOC, $57,040, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-17.
|1—
|WHAT’S UP DUDE, g, 8, First Dude–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Danalisa Racing Stable, Inc, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), T-Mark J. Cristel, J-Rocco Bowen, $38,640.
|2—
|Like a Saltshaker, g, 4, Peace and Justice–With Sprinkles, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $9,200.
|5—
|Aggressivity, g, 7, Dialed In–Delta Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($30,000 ’15 KEENOV; $130,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jeffrey S Sullivan, B-Spruce Lane Farm & Lynn Farm (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $45,400, 3YO, A1MT, 4-17.
|1—
|RIOT HOUSE, g, 3, Violence–Tuttipaesi (IRE), by Clodovil (IRE). O-Arnmore Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Arnmore Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $26,400.
|2—
|Night Jumper, c, 3, Amira’s Prince (IRE)–Alemona, by Roman Ruler. O-Darsan, Inc, B-Darsan Inc (FL), $11,080.
|3—
|Vladislav, c, 3, Creative Cause–Robi Jo, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($21,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Vicente Stella Stables LLC, B-Ben Henley, Beck Henley &Sebastien Murat (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)
|HAW, 3RD, AOC, $44,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 4-17.
|5—
|CURRENT, g, 6, Curlin–Crosswinds, by Storm Cat. ($725,000 ’17 KEESEP; $67,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Marsico Brothers Racing LLC, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), T-Brittany A. Vanden Berg, J-Christopher A. Emigh, $26,400.
|2—
|Treasury, g, 5, Speightstown–Treasure, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Johnson, Robert K and Haselton, Britt, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $8,800.
|3—
|Twoko Bay, g, 7, Neko Bay–Two Bayme, by Include. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, A5 1/2F, 4-17.
|7—
|HANDSOME PRINCE, g, 5, Handsome Mike–Princess Biagi, by Quaker Ridge. O-Ernesto Ochoa, B-Just For Fun Stable Inc (FL), T-Ernesto Ochoa, J-Jose E. Morelos, $25,800.
|4—
|Famous Gent, g, 4, First Dude–Rosie Red, by Exchange Rate. O-Daniel Pita, B-Trilogy Stable & Plesa (FL), $9,460.
|3—
|Grainger County, g, 5, Fort Loudon–Evil Dame, by Hear No Evil. O-Keith Johnston, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $40,753, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-17.
|3—
|TRAGICALLY QUEWICK, g, 4, Souper Speedy–Saint Judy, by Mineshaft. (C$27,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Entourage Stable, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Skye Chernetz, $24,262.
|2—
|Mr Narcissistic, g, 4, Signature Red–Conceited, by Not for Love. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), $8,087.
|6—
|Gatling Gun, g, 3, Silent Name (JPN)–Vegas Babe, by Bernardini. O-Barbara J Minshall, B-Barbara J Minshall (ON), $4,448.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply