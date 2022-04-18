North American Allowance Results April 18

GG, 8TH, AOC, $32,008, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-17.

7—

TRUTH SEEKER, g, 6, Into Mischief–For Royalty, by Not for Love. O-W Quinn Chin, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Manuel Ortiz, Sr., J-William Antongeorgi III, $18,600.

4—

Torpedo Away, g, 6, Jake La Gold–Victorys Legacy, by Harbor the Gold. O-Seamist Racing LLC, Blaine D Wright Racing Stable LLC, Becker, Dallas and Becker, Michelle, B-Daniel R McCanna (WA), $6,200.

2—

Istanbul, g, 6, He’s Had Enough–Le Mi Geaux, by First Samurai. ($40,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $160,000 2018 BES2YO). O-D P Racing and Masino Racing Stable, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $3,720.