North American Allowance Results April 18

|PRX, 8TH, AOC, $48,850, 3YO, 1M 70Y, 4-18.
|2—
|BRINDISI, g, 3, Cupid–Perdy, by Tale of the Cat. ($80,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $95,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Gugru LLC (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Abner Adorno, $27,000.
|4—
|Loose Ends, g, 3, Divining Rod–Giant Shadow, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Runnymoore Racing, LLC, B-Gregory and Caroline Bentley Breeders (PA), $12,600.
|3—
|Three Comma Glenn, c, 3, Empire Maker–Light of the Nile, by Eskendereya. ($75,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $180,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $46,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-18.
|6—
|MAP OF AMERICA, m, 5, Liam’s Map–Yolie’s Choice, by Silver Deputy. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY), T-Michael M. Moore, J-Andy Hernandez, $27,600.
|4—
|Sense a Million, m, 5, Street Sense–Cautionary Tale, by Yes It’s True. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-J R J O Racing Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland, Roger Pardieck,Mary A Pardieck & Candyland Farm (KY), $9,200.
|3—
|Clout Chaser, f, 4, Dialed In–Being Anna, by Aldebaran. ($13,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $27,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Hare Forest Farm, LTD (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, ALW, $39,232, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 4-17.
|2—
|CAROLINA MIA, m, 5, Gallant Son–Carolina Grande, by Sought After. O-Ruben Arechiga, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), T-Felix Rondan, J-Santos Rivera, $24,180.
|5—
|Canam Gal, f, 4, Bayern–Better Not Blink, by Hard Spun. ($15,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Auyeung, Nin, Broetzman, Sharon, Hauck, Cheryl, McLean, Bill, Planchon, Doug and Taylor, Marilyn, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $6,200.
|9—
|La Aguililla, m, 6, Point Encounter–Candy Kisses, by Limehouse. O-Barragan, Candelario and Ramos, Jesus, B-Armando Sanchez (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $32,008, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-17.
|7—
|TRUTH SEEKER, g, 6, Into Mischief–For Royalty, by Not for Love. O-W Quinn Chin, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Manuel Ortiz, Sr., J-William Antongeorgi III, $18,600.
|4—
|Torpedo Away, g, 6, Jake La Gold–Victorys Legacy, by Harbor the Gold. O-Seamist Racing LLC, Blaine D Wright Racing Stable LLC, Becker, Dallas and Becker, Michelle, B-Daniel R McCanna (WA), $6,200.
|2—
|Istanbul, g, 6, He’s Had Enough–Le Mi Geaux, by First Samurai. ($40,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $160,000 2018 BES2YO). O-D P Racing and Masino Racing Stable, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
