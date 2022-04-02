North American Allowance Results April 2

PEN, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-1.

3—

HIGHWAY BOUND, g, 4, Into Mischief–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). ($35,000 2021 KEEOCT). O-American Made Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-James L. Lawrence, II, J-Tyler Conner, $16,800.

7—

Mr Hoover, g, 5, Gemologist–Northern Kraze, by Aljabr. ($10,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Wildcard Stable, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $5,600.

6—

Northern Thunder, g, 5, Creative Cause–Samsal, by Consolidator. ($90,000 ’17 KEENOV; $30,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-In or Out Stable and Wire to Wire Racing, B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp (ON), $3,080.