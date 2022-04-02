North American Allowance Results April 2

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $108,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-1.
|3—
|MARACUJA, f, 4, Honor Code–Patti’s Regal Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Beach Haven Thoroughbreds LLC, Medallion Racing, Parkland Thoroughbreds and Fowler, Barry, B-River Bend Farm Inc, Austin Musselman & Janie Musselman (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $64,800.
|1—
|Lil Kings Princess, f, 4, Street Boss–Huxley Winner, by Stephen Got Even. O-Lundbeck, Barbara, Durbin, Robert and Morris, Joseph, B-Barbara Lundbeck (KY), $21,600.
|5—
|Miss Imperial, m, 6, Maclean’s Music–Miss Cappy, by Skip Trial. ($13,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Bob Lewis & Flying H Stables, LLC (KY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 4TH, AOC, $108,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-2.
|3—
|BACKGROUND, g, 5, Khozan–Ephyra, by Corinthian. O-Giddyup Stables, LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), T-Michael Puhich, J-Geovanni Franco, $64,800.
|8—
|Twilight Blue, c, 4, Air Force Blue–Lily the Pink, by Rahy. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $21,600.
|6—
|Wells Bayou, h, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Whispering Angel, by Hard Spun. ($50,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $18,000 ’18 KEESEP; $105,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Gasaway, Clint, Gasaway, Lance, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|OP, 11TH, AOC, $107,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-2.
|8—
|MACRON, g, 4, Frosted–Rehocracy, by Adhocracy. ($210,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $63,600.
|6—
|Absolute Chaos, g, 4, Mineshaft–Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. ($90,000 ’18 KEENOV; $105,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), $21,200.
|5—
|Gar Hole, g, 4, Tekton–Dovecot, by Afleet Alex. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $11,600.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 1ST, AOC, $107,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-2.
|4—
|SANTOS DUMONT, g, 5, Street Sense–Snow Fall, by War Front. ($37,000 2021 KEENOV). O-JD Thoroughbreds LLC and Davis, Joey Keith, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Francisco Arrieta, $64,200.
|3—
|Starrininmydreams, c, 4, Super Saver–Boy Crazy, by Sky Mesa. O-Stewart Racing Stable and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Dallas Stewart & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $21,400.
|1—
|Salow, h, 5, Distorted Humor–Eve Giselle, by Five Star Day. ($390,000 ’18 KEESEP; $175,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Gray Rock Investments, LLC, B-Harry Papaleo (KY), $10,700.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $106,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-2.
|8—
|BREAKING NEWS, g, 6, Mineshaft–Joels Last Laugh, by Forestry. ($165,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Robert L Losey & W S Farish (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Francisco Arrieta, $63,600.
|9—
|A C Expressway, g, 4, Mineshaft–Hewlett Bay, by Afleet Alex. O-Garden State Derby Club, B-Richlyn Farm (KY), $21,200.
|5—
|Drena’s Star, g, 7, First Samurai–Starlite Starbrite, by Mutakddim. O-Zilla Racing Stables, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 3RD, AOC, $106,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-2.
|6—
|LIFE IS HARD, c, 4, Munnings–Queen Congie, by Henny Hughes. ($100,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Bob Austin & Alice Austin (KY), T-James P. DiVito, J-Tiago Josue Pereira, $63,600.
|1—
|Caerus, c, 4, Curlin–Giant Mover, by Giant’s Causeway. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $21,200.
|8—
|Alejandro, c, 4, Curlin–Rachel’s Valentina, by Bernardini. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 7TH, AOC, $106,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-2.
|9—
|I’M THE BOSS OF ME, f, 4, Midshipman–Glory Park, by Deputy Commander. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Brown, Danny, Brenneman, Charis and Compton, Greg, B-Edward A Seltzer (KY), T-Greg Compton, J-Francisco Arrieta, $63,600.
|1—
|Pharoah’s Heart, m, 5, American Pharoah–Pulsating, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $135,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Little Red Feather Racing, B-CESA Farm (FL), $21,200.
|7—
|Liberated Lady (IRE), f, 4, Iffraaj (GB)–Isobel Archer (GB), by Oasis Dream (GB). (87,000gns ’19 TATOCT; 42,000gns 2021 TATDEC). O-Magnier, Mrs M V, Shanahan, Mrs Paul and Watchman, David, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (IRE), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $81,480, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-2.
|4—
|SOUND MONEY, c, 4, Flatter–Vegas Trip, by Aldebaran. ($200,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Lannister Holdings & Glidawn Stud (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $46,200.
|5—
|Sibelius, g, 4, Not This Time–Fiery Pulpit, by Pulpit. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Park, Jun H and Nash, Delia, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC,Pollock Farms, Patrick H Payne, et al (KY), $16,800.
|6—
|Lil Commissioner, g, 7, Field Commission–Petite Riviere, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J and Kahn, Alan, B-Edward Seltzer & Krista Seltzer (FL), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $76,226, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-2.
|1—
|GOLD PHOENIX (IRE), g, 4, Belardo (IRE)–Magnifica, by Mizzen Mast. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Sterling Stables, LLC and Naify, Marsha, B-Mighty Universe Ltd (IRE), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Kyle Frey, $41,400.
|11—
|Rio Ocho (IRE), g, 5, Pastorius (GER)–Rio Cobra (GER), by Silvano (GER), O-Red Baron’s Barn and Rancho Temescal, B-Riocobra Partnership (IRE), $13,800.
|4—
|Carmelita’s Man, g, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). ($23,000 ’18 BESOCT). O-Jett, T Lawrence and Jett, Ann, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (CA), $10,764.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $72,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 4-2.
|1—
|SHAAZ, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Miss Ocean City, by Mineshaft. ($1,100,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-William M Backer Revocable Trust (VA), T-Bob Baffert, J-Mike E. Smith, $43,200.
|2—
|Vittorio, c, 4, Ghostzapper–Roberta Turner, by Smart Strike. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP; $750,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $14,400.
|5—
|Soy Tapatio, g, 4, Not This Time–Rum Punch, by Street Hero. ($5,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Mercado Racing LLC, B-Miklin Stables LLC & Five Fillies LLC (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, ALW, $71,000, 3YO/UP, A6 1/2FT, 4-2.
|9—
|HAIL FREEDOM, c, 4, Box Score–Susan B Good, by Good Journey. O-Ed Delaney, B-E D Delaney (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mike E. Smith, $41,400.
|6—
|Caerulean, h, 5, Square Eddie–Miss Zooter (IRE), by Intikhab. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $13,800.
|1—
|Bang for Your Buck, g, 5, Unusual Heat–Seekitana, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Shapiro, Mr and Mrs Thomas A, B-Mr & Mrs Thomas A Shapiro (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (fm)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $70,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-1.
|7—
|SELF ISOLATION, f, 4, Square Eddie–Loan Savant, by Spring At Last. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Mario Gutierrez, $41,400.
|2—
|Vivacious Vanessa, f, 3, Not This Time–Masterful Lass, by Mizzen Mast. ($95,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Thomas L Nichols, B-Lou Neve (CA), $13,800.
|8—
|Big Clare, f, 4, Mr. Big–Sadie Clare, by Grazen. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
|AQU, 3RD, ALW, $69,840, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-2.
|6—
|GIRL OF TOSCONOVA, m, 6, Boys At Tosconova–White Wedding Day, by Crimson Guard. O-Saul J Kupferberg, B-Tracy Egan (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $39,600.
|5—
|I’m Fine, m, 5, Blame–Stormy Caress, by Stormy Atlantic. ($115,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Dr William B Wilmot & Dr Joan MTaylor (NY), $14,400.
|2—
|Freddymo Factor, m, 6, The Factor–My Noble, by Noble Causeway. ($80,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Robert Bruno, B-My Meadowview LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $69,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-1.
|5—
|ROSE MADDOX, f, 3, Grazen–Heat the Rocks, by Unusual Heat. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Kyle Frey, $41,400.
|1—
|All Dialed In, f, 4, Dialed In–Nuffsaid Nuffsaid, by Mutakddim. ($30,000 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Harris Farms, Inc, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $13,800.
|2—
|Race Judicata, f, 4, Vronsky–Hi Ho Yodeler, by Swiss Yodeler. O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, B-Todd Marshall & Andrew Molasky (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $60,832, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-2.
|11—
|ENID, c, 4, Tiznow–Killer Bird, by Summer Bird. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Chase ‘n Dreams Stable, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Gerardo Corrales, $38,400.
|2—
|Greener Pastures, g, 4, Lea–Vicarious Won, by Elusive Quality. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Daniell, James M and Daniell, Donna, B-Centaur Farms, Inc (KY), $12,800.
|4—
|Anejo, c, 4, Freud–Tiffany Twisted, by Thunder Gulch. ($58,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $150,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Calumet Farm, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), $2,720.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $59,216, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-2.
|1A—
|D’ RAPPER, g, 9, Cherokee Rap–D’ Code, by Boundary. O-Johnson, Troy and Jagger, Inc, B-William Tippett (IL), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $34,320.
|5—
|Benandjoe, g, 6, El Padrino–Saar Treaty, by Saarland. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Two Legends Farm (MD), $13,156.
|2—
|Armando R, g, 6, Blame–Alpaca Fina, by Big Brown. ($60,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ronald E Cuneo, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), $5,720.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 3RD, AOC, $56,860, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-2.
|2—
|POLKA POLENTA, f, 4, Fort Larned–Polyantha Rose, by Tiznow. O-Contreras Stable Inc and Knapczyk, Andrew, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $38,400.
|9—
|Golden Voice, f, 4, Golden Horn (GB)–Mandrell, by Dubawi (IRE). ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $6,800.
|14—
|Choctaw Bingo, f, 4, Air Force Blue–Naked Empress, by Freud. O-Paul, Brenda and Paul, Austin, B-Austin Paul, Brenda Paul & Marette Farrell (KY), $6,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 2ND, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, A5FT, 4-2.
|4—
|GHOSTLINER, g, 4, Ghostzapper–Wait No More, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($475,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-John C Oxley, B-Arindel (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $32,400.
|8—
|Grainger County, g, 5, Fort Loudon–Evil Dame, by Hear No Evil. O-Keith Johnston, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $10,260.
|7—
|Henry’s World, g, 5, Soldat–Worldly Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-Daniel C Hurtak, B-Richard Dunn (FL), $4,860.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $41,014, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-1.
|6—
|J AND K EXPRESS, f, 4, Richard’s Kid–Foxy Jade, by Atticus. O-Harney, Patrick and Hudson, Tom, B-Patrick Harney & Charles Reilly (CA), T-Leanna L. Ekstrom, J-Silvio Ruiz Amador, $24,180.
|8—
|Mucha Woman, f, 4, Empire Way–Black Bird Rock, by Flower Alley. ($2,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-GNO Racing Club, Aldabbagh, Omar and Branch, William A, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $8,060.
|9—
|Kitty’s Candy, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Kitty Marie, by Stormin Fever. ($1,500 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Morning Line Racing, LLC, Cornett, Christian and McCanna, Tim, B-Shirley Ann Ragle (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, AOC, $39,154, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-1.
|5—
|MISS UNION, f, 3, Unionize–Rachels Belle, by Perfect Mandate. O-Timothy Francis O’Leary, B-Francis O’Leary (CA), T-Isidro Tamayo, J-William Antongeorgi III, $24,180.
|2—
|Slack Tide, f, 3, Shaman Ghost–Impeached, by Northern Afleet. ($25,000 ’20 WASAUG). O-Ten Broeck Farm, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs William T Griffin (KY), $6,200.
|7—
|O’Neill’s Legacy, f, 3, Danzing Candy–Moonlight Caper, by Malibu Moon. O-Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-Legacy Ranch Inc (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|HOU, 6TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO, 1MT, 4-1.
|3—
|SPERLE, g, 3, Speightster–Go Go Lolo, by Awesome Again. O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-C J Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Lee J. Rossi, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $21,780.
|1—
|In the Midst, g, 3, Midshipman–Italian Rapsody, by Suave. ($4,000 ’19 KEENOV; $14,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Dennis Snowden, B-Jayme Klosterman (OH), $7,260.
|11—
|Rantheredlight, g, 3, Cross Traffic–Katy Smiles, by Limit Out. ($8,000 ’19 KEENOV; $16,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Carolyn R Barnett, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $3,993.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-1.
|3—
|GOLDEN KEY, g, 4, Uncle Lino–Golden Debutante, by Malibu Moon. O-Ronney W Brown, B-Francis W Daniel III & Ronney W Brown (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Carlos Eduardo Lopez, $20,979.
|6—
|Cairo Calling, g, 3, Cairo Prince–Theonewewaitedfor, by Creative Cause. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Huntertown Farm LLC (KY), $6,993.
|7—
|Macy’s Boy, g, 4, Mosler–Stormy Pass, by Deputy Storm. O-Jerry L Campbell, B-Gordonsdale Farm (MD), $3,497.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (gd)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-1.
|4—
|GIGGING, g, 6, Afleet Alex–Coulee, by Vicar. ($25,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $75,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Ellen B Kill Kelley (KY), T-Norman L. Cash, J-J. D. Acosta, $21,018.
|3—
|Sheriff Chip, g, 5, Oxbow–Colonial Glitter, by Glitterman. ($7,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Louis J Ulman, B-Nicholas P Kessis (KY), $6,780.
|6—
|Jammin Jimtown, g, 6, Revolutionary–I Lost My Choo, by Western Expression. ($25,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $65,000 ’17 KEESEP; $9,500 2019 FTMWIN). O-Moshe Mark, B-Evadi Farm Team (KY), $3,390.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (gd)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 4-1.
|5—
|LUCYLOU WHO, f, 3, Sky Mesa–R C’s Daisyduke, by Yes It’s True. O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Robert L Cole Jr (WV), T-Irving Velez, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $20,259.
|2—
|Cherokee Castle, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Cherokee Champion, by Max’s Pal. O-Ronney W Brown, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC & Ronney Brown (WV), $6,753.
|1—
|Cousin Winnie, f, 3, Firing Line–Aunt Winnie (IRE), by Deputy Minister. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $3,377.
|Winning Time: :53 1/5 (gd)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-2.
|9—
|GAIL’S DANCER, f, 3, Twinspired–Be Playful, by Pure Prize. O-Richard L Alderson, B-Dick Alderson (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Luciano Hernandez, $20,220.
|7—
|Runlikejackieo, f, 3, Birdrun–Jackieosofabulous, by Kahuna Jack. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney Faulkner (OH), $6,740.
|3—
|Perfectingtheview, m, 5, William’s Kitten–Vicki Jo, by Mercer Mill. O-Marcus Yagour LLC, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (ft)
|MVR, 9TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-2.
|5—
|UOTTALIKEIT, c, 3, Bold Warrior–Poco Uno, by E Dubai. O-Authentic Racing, LLC, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Erik Barbaran, $20,220.
|8—
|Tale of Lacey, g, 4, Tale of Ekati–Lacey’s Racey, by Stephen Got Even. ($7,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Robert C Cline, B-Joshua Cooper Mikesell & Bradley Robert Barker (OH), $6,740.
|4—
|Giv’em the Biz, g, 3, Fed Biz–Darling Rachel, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-The Ronald E DeWolf Trust, B-The Ronald E DeWolf Trust (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $32,008, 3YO, 1MT, 4-1.
|5—
|IL CAPITANO, c, 3, Air Force Blue–Excelente (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). O-DeMaio, John and Homme, Eric, B-Summerhill Stud (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Evin A. Roman, $18,600.
|3—
|Midnight Mammoth, r, 3, Midnight Lute–Taker Home, by Vindication. ($70,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Golden Bear Racing, B-Pedro Gonzalez & Jorge Herrera (KY), $6,200.
|4—
|Egomania, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Northern Station, by Street Cry (IRE). ($200,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jaime Roberto Renella, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (fm)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-1.
|3—
|HIGHWAY BOUND, g, 4, Into Mischief–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). ($35,000 2021 KEEOCT). O-American Made Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-James L. Lawrence, II, J-Tyler Conner, $16,800.
|7—
|Mr Hoover, g, 5, Gemologist–Northern Kraze, by Aljabr. ($10,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Wildcard Stable, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $5,600.
|6—
|Northern Thunder, g, 5, Creative Cause–Samsal, by Consolidator. ($90,000 ’17 KEENOV; $30,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-In or Out Stable and Wire to Wire Racing, B-Huntington Stud Farm Corp (ON), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-2.
|1—
|ANDIAMA, m, 5, Lea–Alluvial Gold (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($190,000 2019 OBSAPR; $10,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-James Fisher, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), T-Candace M. Huffman, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $15,540.
|4—
|Boudoir Burlesque, f, 4, Jack Milton–Raging Storm, by Unbridled Energy. ($4,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Scott Abbott, B-Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope Mc LeanJr (KY), $5,180.
|6—
|Lewd, f, 3, Shaman Ghost–Electro Peg, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($3,200 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Karl Green, B-Fountain of Youth Breeding LLC (CA), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
