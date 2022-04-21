North American Allowance Results April 21

|KEE, 8TH, ALW, $119,400, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 4-21.
|3—
|DISAPPEARING ACT, m, 5, Magician (IRE)–Felicidades, by Congrats. O-BHMFR, LLC, B-BHMFR, LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Flavien Prat, $70,680.
|4—
|Flanigan’s Cove, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Hungry Island, by More Than Ready. O-Emory A Hamilton, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), $22,800.
|7—
|Fate of Ophelia, f, 4, Curlin–Katie’s Kiss, by Kantharos. ($360,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Hunter Valley Farm, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 2:29 2/5 (gd)
|KEE, 4TH, ALW, $100,386, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-21.
|7—
|LYRICAL POET, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–One Hot Wish, by Bring the Heat. O-Wesley A Ward, B-Wesley A Ward (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $64,790.
|4—
|Apache Tears, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Viva Vega, by Cobra King. ($115,000 ’19 TEXAUG). O-Terry Gabriel, B-Summer Grove Farm, LLC & Terry Gabriel (LA), $12,540.
|6—
|Foliage, c, 4, Speightstown–Greenery, by Galileo (IRE). O-Claiborne Farm and Dilschneider, Adele B, B-Claiborne Farm & Adele B Dilschneider (KY), $10,450.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (gd)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $88,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-21.
|1—
|MR PHIL, g, 5, Mr Speaker–Appeal to the Win, by Successful Appeal. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Kahn, Alan, Estate of Ira Davis and Abraham, Samuel, B-Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC & Narola, LLC (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $48,400.
|2—
|Jaxon Traveler, c, 4, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $17,600.
|4—
|Sagamore Mischief, g, 5, Into Mischief–Maddalena, by Good and Tough. ($90,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $290,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Sea Gull Capital, B-Ned Williams & Mike Mattese (MD), $10,560.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|AQU, 4TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 4-21.
|10—
|BUSTIN SHOUT, g, 6, Bustin Stones–Lucy Dubai, by E Dubai. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy Valente (NY), T-Bruce N. Levine, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $40,700.
|9—
|Swashbuckle, g, 4, Quality Road–Sea Coast (IRE), by Rock of Gibraltar (IRE). O-Jump Sucker Stable, B-Jumpsucker Stables (NY), $14,800.
|3—
|Panster, g, 4, Bodemeister–Kitty Panda, by Sky Mesa. O-Oak Bluff Stables, B-Oak Bluff Stables, LLC (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (gd)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $63,448, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-21.
|1—
|TREASURE TROVE, g, 6, Tapizar–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. ($10,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-James C Wolf, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Jevian Toledo, $36,960.
|3—
|Galerio, g, 6, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Bird Mobberley LLC and Griffin, Grady, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $14,168.
|6—
|Money Ride, h, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Conquestadory, by Speightstown. ($5,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Danny J Chen, B-Global Thoroughbreds (KY), $6,160.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $44,700, 3YO, F, A5FT, 4-21.
|2—
|CREATIVE GIRL, f, 3, Outwork–Mystic Rhyme, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($3,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-GU Racing Stable, LLC, B-Nicky Drion Thoroughbreds & Macha Bloodstock (KY), T-Juan Carlos Avila, J-Hector Isaac Berrios, $26,400.
|6—
|Kodama (IRE), f, 3, Kodiac (GB)–It’s True (IRE), by Kheleyf. (60,000EUR ’19 GOFNOV; 85,000EUR ’20 GOFORB). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Manning, Cheryl, B-River Downs Stud (IRE), $9,240.
|1—
|Poiema, f, 3, Neolithic–Coco’s Legacy, by Mass Media. ($9,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $14,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Bates Stable, Inc, B-Cheryl Janine McGuire & James PatrickMcGuire (FL), $5,540.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 4-21.
|4—
|GREEN UP, f, 3, Upstart–Green Punch, by Two Punch. ($10,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Team Valor International, LLC, B-Althea Richards (VA), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Junior Alvarado, $26,400.
|3—
|Peachy Weachy, f, 3, Overanalyze–Congregation, by Hold Me Back. ($30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Blu Boy Racing Stables LLC, B-Almar Farm LLC (KY), $9,680.
|6—
|Freccia d’Argento, f, 3, Liam’s Map–Obsequious, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($30,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Lugamo Racing Stable LLC, Cairoli Racing Stable and Magic Stables LLC, B-Rusty Roberts (OK), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $44,000, 3YO, F, A1MT, 4-21.
|4—
|OMIXOCHITL, f, 3, More Than Ready–Goodbye Kid, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables LLC (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Paco Lopez, $26,400.
|1—
|Anador (FR), f, 3, Anodin (IRE)–Decize (FR), by Kentucky Dynamite. O-Weintraub, Tony, Tango Uniform Racing LLC, and Dalinka, Brandon M., B-EURL Freddy Head (FR), $9,680.
|6—
|Keen Kingdom, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Keen Victory, by Victory Gallop. O-Robert J Slack, B-Tall Oaks Farm (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 3RD, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-21.
|2—
|KLUGMAN, c, 3, Practical Joke–Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. ($140,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Glassman, Karl and Glassman, Cathi, B-France Weiner, Irwin Weiner, ValerydeMeric & Tristan deMeric (FL), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Edgar Perez, $25,800.
|3—
|Khozy My Boy, g, 5, Khozan–Improvised, by Dove Hunt. ($9,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Mastic Beach Racing, B-Pinky Mendoza (FL), $9,460.
|1—
|If Not for Luck, c, 3, Neolithic–Fondant, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($18,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $35,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $35,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-NME 56 LLC, B-Juan Rodriguez (FL), $5,160.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 9TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 4-20.
|8—
|POETIC VERSE, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–K C’s Songofprayer, by Songandaprayer. ($6,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (IN), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Eduardo E. Perez, $22,800.
|2—
|Mi Estrella, f, 3, Orb–Fifteen Church, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($1,000 ’20 FTKFEB). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Dennis Farkas (IN), $7,600.
|9—
|Express Lady, m, 5, Unbridled Express–Fasig Girl, by Successful Appeal. O-Huddleston, Richard W and Elliott Racing LLC, B-Richard W Huddleston (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:00 (ft)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-20.
|3—
|RIVER REWARDS RVF, f, 4, Warrior’s Reward–Lovers Song, by Fiber Sonde. O-Ronney W Brown, B-River View Farms LLC (WV), T-Ronney W. Brown, J-Carlos Eduardo Lopez, $20,898.
|7—
|My Juba, f, 3, Juba–My House, by Flower Alley. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,966.
|5—
|Cedar’s Wish, f, 3, Uncle Lino–Cedar’sgreatnotion, by Great Notion. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $3,483.
|Winning Time: 1:27 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $35,100, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-20.
|5—
|NOBALLSTWOSTRIKES, g, 3, Gormley–Fleeting Sensation, by Zensational. ($77,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-H Neil Glasser, B-Schiano racing inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $20,898.
|8—
|Happy Years, c, 3, Golden Years–O Happy Gray, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC and Shaver, Stephen, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $6,966.
|1—
|Bright Dawn, g, 5, Itsmyluckyday–Golden Gal Al, by Monarchos. ($15,500 ’17 FTMDEC; $25,000 ’18 KEESEP; $70,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc, B-Hector Alcalde (WV), $3,483.
|Winning Time: 1:27 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, 7F, 4-20.
|6—
|LIL MR MATT, g, 5, Real Estate–Questera, by Yes It’s True. O-Timothy M Collins, B-Tim Collins (WV), T-Timothy M. Collins, J-Alexis Rios-Conde, $20,259.
|1—
|Quid Pro Quo, g, 4, Limehouse–Color Vision, by Noonmark. O-Brown, Ronney W and Campbell, Kenneth G, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $6,753.
|7—
|Jacklighting, g, 5, Brother Derek–Practical Ideas, by Prospect Bay. O-C Allen Johnson, B-C Allen Johnson & Roland P Clements III (WV), $3,377.
|Winning Time: 1:28 1/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply