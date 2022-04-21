North American Allowance Results April 21

AQU, 7TH, AOC, $88,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-21.

1—

MR PHIL, g, 5, Mr Speaker–Appeal to the Win, by Successful Appeal. ($30,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Kahn, Alan, Estate of Ira Davis and Abraham, Samuel, B-Peter Berglar Racing Interests LLC & Narola, LLC (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $48,400.

2—

Jaxon Traveler, c, 4, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $17,600.

4—

Sagamore Mischief, g, 5, Into Mischief–Maddalena, by Good and Tough. ($90,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $290,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Sea Gull Capital, B-Ned Williams & Mike Mattese (MD), $10,560.