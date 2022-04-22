North American Allowance Results April 22

|KEE, 8TH, ALW, $109,512, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 4-22.
|9—
|FENWICK STATION, g, 5, Magician (IRE)–Wickapecko, by Corinthian. ($20,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Summerplace Farm, B-Lantern Hill Farm (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Luis Saez, $70,680.
|4—
|British Royalty, g, 4, English Channel–Queen Martha, by Rahy. ($30,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Lunsford, Bruce and Minshall, Barbara J, B-Richard L Lister (ON), $13,680.
|3—
|Cibolian, h, 5, Temple City–Yadira, by Pulpit. O-Colonel Stable LLC and Wilmot, Jonathan, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $11,400.
|Winning Time: 2:28 4/5 (gd)
|KEE, 6TH, AOC, $109,450, 3YO, F, 7F, 4-22.
|3—
|MOUFFY, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Truly Together, by Smart Strike. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), T-Jonathan Thomas, J-Luis Saez, $66,495.
|4—
|Olivia Darling, f, 3, Palace–Honky Tonk Angel, by Bluegrass Cat. ($8,000 ’20 FTKFEB; $360,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-AMO Racing USA, B-Shalom Farm & Ramon Martinez (KY), $21,450.
|6—
|Querobin Dourada, f, 3, Capo Bastone–Gusto Dolce (URU), by T. H. Approval. O-Brownwood Farm, LLC, B-Haras Phillipson Inc (KY), $10,725.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $109,450, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-22.
|5—
|SALVAJE, f, 4, Kantharos–Wildcat Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. ($125,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $220,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, Backstretch Farms, Inc and Howard, Rick, B-McCauley Farm, LLC (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $63,085.
|8—
|Only Kidding, f, 4, Into Mischief–Taparri, by Tapit. ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Kurz Equine Investments, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $20,350.
|9—
|Cruz Bay, f, 4, Broken Vow–She’s All Scat, by Scat Daddy. O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Mr & Mrs Barry Butzow (KY), $10,175.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (gd)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $106,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-22.
|6—
|DINNER AT CRUMPIES, g, 5, Daaher–Paillette, by Polish Numbers. O-William J Prichard, B-William J Prichard (AR), T-Tammy Hornsby, J-Francisco Arrieta, $63,600.
|2—
|Big Success, g, 4, Successful Appeal–Best Mom, by Chester House. O-Mr S Racing, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Mark A Burdette (AR), $21,200.
|8—
|Topf Road Rules, g, 4, Laurie’s Rocket–Our Quista, by Half Ours. O-J J Thoroughbreds, B-Eugenia Thompson-Benight (AR), $10,600.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $85,360, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-22.
|1—
|MISS BRAZIL, f, 4, Palace Malice–Baytree, by Forestry. ($170,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Team D and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), T-Anthony W. Dutrow, J-Eric Cancel, $48,400.
|3—
|Piece of My Heart, m, 5, Flat Out–Intheriver, by Sunriver. ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP; $35,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Flying P Stable, B-Hidden Point Farm Inc (FL), $17,600.
|5—
|Dealing Justice, f, 4, Commissioner–Clever Run, by Smart Strike. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP; $80,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Zilla Racing Stables and Perrine Time Thoroughbreds, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $10,560.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|AQU, 8TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-22.
|1—
|PIPELINE, c, 4, Speightstown–Vivo Per Lei, by Empire Maker. O-Gunther, John D and Eurowest Bloodstock Services, B-Eurowest Bloodstock Services LTD (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $45,100.
|4—
|Jerry the Nipper, g, 5, Liam’s Map–Aqua Regia, by Pollard’s Vision. ($310,000 ’17 KEENOV; $85,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Repole Stable, B-St Elias Stable, LLC & Peta Ryan (NY), $16,400.
|3—
|Uncle Moonlight, g, 5, Uncle Mo–By the Light, by Malibu Moon. O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Samantha Siegel (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $59,136, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-22.
|2—
|SUMMER ODDS, f, 4, Despite the Odds–Summer Wind Haley, by Rock Slide. O-Diana L McClure, B-Holly House Farm (MD), T-Diana L. McClure, J-Bryson L. Butterfly, $36,432.
|1—
|Who Knows What, f, 4, Paynter–What Time It Is, by Partner’s Hero. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $12,144.
|4—
|Tritone Gal, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Graceontour, by Henny Hughes. ($22,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $12,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Sun Burst Stable, B-Mr & Mrs Harvey A Clarke (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $59,136, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-22.
|1—
|MATTITUDE, f, 4, Great Notion–Girls Got Rhythum, by Zensational. O-WWCD, LLC, B-WWCD, LLC (MD), T-W. Robert Bailes, J-Horacio Karamanos, $36,432.
|5—
|Combat Queen, m, 5, Congrats–Starsonhershoulder, by Quiet American. ($20,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Country Life Farm, B-Dark Hollow Farm & Mr & Mrs Arnold Davidov (MD), $12,144.
|3—
|Stir Crazy, f, 4, Vancouver (AUS)–Mentally Unstable, by Good Reward. ($20,000 ’18 KEENOV; $5,000 ’19 KEESEP; $35,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Delancey Stable LLC and Angelinos Racing LLC, B-Royal Oak Farm (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 6TH, AOC, $58,358, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-22.
|1A—
|YOU MUST CHILL, g, 6, Winchill–Only Me, by Runaway Groom. ($4,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Mark Grier (PA), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $34,320.
|6—
|Armando R, g, 6, Blame–Alpaca Fina, by Big Brown. ($60,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ronald E Cuneo, B-Brushy Hill, LLC (KY), $11,440.
|2—
|Benandjoe, g, 6, El Padrino–Saar Treaty, by Saarland. O-Larry E Rabold, B-Two Legends Farm (MD), $6,578.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|SRP, 8TH, ALW, $54,720, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-22.
|4—
|DESERT REWARD, g, 5, Attila’s Storm–Desert Lady, by Desert God. O-Jerry A Groen, B-Cleber J Massey (NM), T-Joel H. Marr, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $34,200.
|7—
|Tucum, g, 4, King Bull–Last Danz, by Danzatore. O-Tucumcari Thoroughbreds, B-Tucumcari Thoroughbreds (NM), $11,400.
|5—
|Attilianno, g, 5, Attila’s Storm–Applelina, by Survivor Slew. O-Amestoy, Jr, Pierre Jean and Leslie A, B-Pierre J Amestoy & Leslie A Amestoy (NM), $5,700.
|Winning Time: :51 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $48,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-22.
|2—
|BETH’S DREAM, f, 4, Jess’s Dream–Gator Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Gamble, James E and Virginia, B-Dr & Mrs James Gamble (FL), T-Victor Barboza, Jr., J-Emisael Jaramillo, $31,300.
|6—
|Big Bad Diva, f, 4, Skipshot–Giants Diva, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Off Limits Of Ramsey II, LLC, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $9,680.
|3—
|Flying Aletha, f, 4, Tiznow–Afleet Honey, by Uncle Mo. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV; $175,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Tami Bobo (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $46,400, 3YO/UP, A7 1/2FT, 4-22.
|5—
|EAMONN, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Super Espresso, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Robert Cotran, B-B Flay Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Joseph F. Orseno, J-Samuel Camacho, Jr., $27,000.
|2—
|Freedom Matters, g, 7, Stroll–Merryvale, by Bertrando. O-Mercy Man Racing, B-Four Horsemen’s Ranch (FL), $9,950.
|4—
|Omaha City, c, 4, Temple City–Lady Of Harrods (AUS), by Dubawi (IRE). ($5,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jehaludi, Mohamed and Jehaludi, Bibi N, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $4,050.
|Winning Time: 1:28 1/5 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $34,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-21.
|3—
|OUTLIER, g, 4, Not This Time–Tough Issie, by Good and Tough. ($375,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Pedro Gonzalez & Lenny Kohn (KY), T-Norman L. Cash, J-J. D. Acosta, $20,859.
|8—
|Jammin Jimtown, g, 6, Revolutionary–I Lost My Choo, by Western Expression. ($25,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $65,000 ’17 KEESEP; $9,500 2019 FTMWIN). O-Moshe Mark, B-Evadi Farm Team (KY), $6,953.
|5—
|Ratify, g, 5, Constitution–On a Lark, by The Prime Minister. ($42,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 KEESEP; $160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BTR Racing, Inc and Pruet, Jr, Robert C, B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr & MarcMcLean (KY), $3,477.
|Winning Time: 1:53 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-21.
|6—
|NIMITZ CLASS, c, 3, Munnings–Five Diamonds, by Flatter. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm (PA), T-Bruce M. Kravets, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $18,960.
|7—
|Macho Smoke, g, 4, Macho Uno–Raging Smoke, by More Smoke. O-JKX Racing, B-Harry C Nye (PA), $6,320.
|5—
|Long Tom, g, 6, To Honor and Serve–One More Lillian, by Mutakddim. O-Jose Guadalupe Salazar, B-Paul F Spears (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $31,450, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-22.
|2—
|IMPERIAL CREED, m, 6, Jimmy Creed–Perazzi, by Curlin. ($25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Romar Farm LLC & BRS (KY), T-Samuel Calvario, J-Pedro M. Terrero, $18,600.
|6—
|Creative Romance, m, 6, Creative Cause–Chance Romance, by Wild Event. ($40,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Alan G Mindell, B-BRET JONES (KY), $6,200.
|3—
|Brittle and Yoo, m, 5, Include–Dear to All, by Tale of the Cat. O-Ellomiss Racing and Hotter Than H Racing LLC, B-James A Justiss (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:45 1/5 (ft)
|TAM, 5TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 4-22.
|4—
|MILLER’S MAIDEN, f, 4, Vancouver (AUS)–Lady Dynasty, by Richter Scale. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Labor Day Racing LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Richard S Kaster (KY), T-J. Reeve McGaughey, J-Huber Villa-Gomez, $16,800.
|3—
|Jean V’s Legacy, f, 4, Animal Kingdom–Smooth Performer, by Benchmark. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Polivka Equine Holdings LLC, B-Betz/Burns/CHNNHK/Magers/ & CoCo/Ramsby (KY), $5,880.
|1—
|She Fled the Scene, m, 6, Alternation–Are You Kidding, by Demaloot Demashoot. ($10,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Kathleen O’Connell Racing Stable, Inc, B-John O’Meara (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (fm)
