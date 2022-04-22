North American Allowance Results April 22

KEE, 5TH, ALW, $109,450, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-22.

5—

SALVAJE, f, 4, Kantharos–Wildcat Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. ($125,000 ’18 FTKNOV; $220,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Belladonna Racing, LLC, Backstretch Farms, Inc and Howard, Rick, B-McCauley Farm, LLC (KY), T-Cherie DeVaux, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $63,085.

8—

Only Kidding, f, 4, Into Mischief–Taparri, by Tapit. ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Kurz Equine Investments, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $20,350.

9—

Cruz Bay, f, 4, Broken Vow–She’s All Scat, by Scat Daddy. O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Mr & Mrs Barry Butzow (KY), $10,175.