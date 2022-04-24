North American Allowance Results April 24

GP, 9TH, AOC, $48,900, 3YO, A5FT, 4-24.

3—

CAPTURE THE TIME, g, 3, Uncaptured–Strength in Unity, by To Honor and Serve. ($75,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Stud La Ley, LLC, B-Elizabeth LaPierre & Jennifer Given (FL), T-Reynaldo Yanez, J-Leonel Reyes, $31,300.

2—

Old Town Road, c, 3, Classic Empire–Pi Bella, by Pioneering. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $9,240.

4—

I’ll Figure It Out, c, 3, Mohaymen–Lemon Frosted, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($172,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Denise Lammers, B-Thomas Scucci & Renee Scucci (KY), $4,840.