North American Allowance Results April 24

|KEE, 5TH, ALW, $116,550, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-24.
|7—
|SUNNY ONE, f, 4, Dialed In–Party Smart, by Smart Strike. O-Midnight Racing Stables, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), T-Conor Murphy, J-Vincent Cheminaud, $69,750.
|8—
|Poca Mucha, f, 4, Tourist–Lost Badge, by Badge of Silver. O-Pantofel Stable, Wachtel Stable, and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Brownwood Farm (KY), $22,500.
|1—
|Sweet Serenade, f, 4, Tonalist–Maya Strike, by Smart Strike. ($40,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Carolyn K Friedberg, B-R S Evans (KY), $11,250.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $108,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-24.
|5—
|BOW BOW GIRL, f, 4, Oxbow–Carocuore (ARG), by Tapit. O-Stanford D Cole, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Chris Richard, J-Ry Eikleberry, $64,800.
|3—
|Let’s Cruise, f, 4, Not This Time–Civility Pledge, by Hard Spun. ($10,000 ’19 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Giles, Greg and Hillebrand, Joann, B-Jeff Little, Teresa Little, MarilynLittle, Travis Price & Conrad Little (KY), $21,600.
|7—
|Bobbin Tail, f, 4, Tale of Ekati–Bobbin’ Robin, by Indian Charlie. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin Farms Inc (KY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|KEE, 3RD, ALW, $107,883, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2MT, 4-24.
|6—
|MCLOVIN, c, 4, Animal Kingdom–Esstadista (URU), by Essayons. O-Team Valor International, LLC, B-Team Valor LLC (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Joel Rosario, $65,643.
|2—
|Hard Rye Guy, g, 4, Hard Spun–La Pomme d’Amour, by Flower Alley. ($110,000 ’18 KEENOV; $125,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon), B-Godolphin & John R Penn (KY), $21,175.
|5—
|Cool Rags, g, 4, Union Rags–Pretty Cool, by Smart Strike. ($185,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Miller, Douglas E and Wargel, William J, B-John C Oxley (KY), $10,588.
|Winning Time: 2:29 2/5 (fm)
|OP, 3RD, AOC, $104,860, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|2—
|GREELEY AND BEN, g, 8, Greeley’s Conquest–Traci’s Wild, by Langfuhr. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Millard R Seldin Rev Trust (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Ry Eikleberry, $64,200.
|5 DH —
|Much Better, g, 6, Pioneerof the Nile–Dust and Diamonds, by Vindication. ($600,000 ’16 KEENOV; $22,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $16,050.
|7 DH —
|Absolute Chaos, g, 4, Mineshaft–Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. ($90,000 ’18 KEENOV; $105,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), $16,050.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|KEE, 7TH, ALW, $98,632, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 4-24.
|8—
|SEVEN SCENTS, g, 6, Goldencents–Forever Vow, by Broken Vow. ($38,000 ’16 KEENOV; $70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $40,000 2018 BES2YO). O-Living The Dream Stables, LLC, B-Fpf LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $44,128.
|5—
|Bullseye Beauty, f, 4, Dialed In–Figure of Beauty, by Street Cry (IRE). O-L Neil Jones, B-Neil Jones (KY), $23,725.
|7—
|Oceanic, g, 5, Constitution–Rockin Girl, by Rock Hard Ten. ($75,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Surfside Stables, LLC, B-DP Racing, LLC (KY), $11,862.
|Winning Time: 1:01 3/5 (fm)
|KEE, 9TH, ALW, $87,900, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-24.
|2—
|PETRICOR (GB), f, 4, Frankel (GB)–Ruscombe (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-William I. Mott, J-Joel Rosario, $41,850.
|9—
|Abscond, m, 5, Blame–Solitary Life, by Grand Slam. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Apogee Racing, B-Michael Niall (KY), $22,500.
|3—
|Flatter Me Silly, f, 4, Flatter–Sharp Sally, by Posse. ($170,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $11,250.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|1—
|HOT ROD RUMBLE, g, 3, Midnight Storm–Dixie Dawn, by Dixie Union. ($75,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $325,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-Stephen Crestani Jr (NY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Trevor McCarthy, $39,600.
|3—
|Who Hoo Thats Me, c, 3, Keen Ice–Calculation, by Hard Spun. O-Gold Square LLC, B-Gold Square, LLC (NY), $14,400.
|4—
|Lookin for Trouble, c, 4, Into Mischief–In Spite of Mama, by Speightstown. O-William J Butler, B-William Butler (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, AOC, $58,260, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-24.
|1—
|CHUCK WILLIS (IRE), g, 6, Kodiac (GB)–Xinji (IRE), by Xaar (GB). (55,000EUR ’17 GOFORB). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Horse Breeding Company (IRE), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $34,186.
|6—
|Solidify, g, 6, Tapizar–Elaborate, by Cherokee Run. ($7,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Chesney, Stephen and Hoffman, Cory S, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $11,395.
|2—
|Circle of Friends, g, 8, Midnight Lute–She Ain’t Much, by Phone Trick. (C$48,000 ’15 ONTSEP). O-Keowee Racing Stable and D-Mac Racing Stable Inc, B-Ericka Rusnak (ON), $6,267.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (ft)
|SRP, 8TH, ALW, $57,673, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-23.
|5—
|NO PASA NADA, g, 6, Attila’s Storm–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. O-Christopher Nathaniel Roybal, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), T-Aurelio P. Valdez, J-Alejandro Medellin, $35,400.
|6—
|Diabolical Ruler, g, 6, Diabolical–West Ruler, by Tribal Rule. O-Alfred Alvarado, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $11,800.
|4—
|On a Warpath, g, 5, Indian Firewater–New Gold, by Attila’s Storm. O-Amanda Sweeten, B-Michael C Stinson (NM), $5,900.
|Winning Time: 1:19 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $55,392, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-24.
|4—
|FLYING FORTRESS, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Dakota Queen, by War Front. O-Joseph Allen, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Forest Boyce, $31,680.
|6—
|Belle Belisa (IRE), f, 4, Lope de Vega (IRE)–Pirate Cove (IRE), by Lawman (FR). O-GoldMark Farm and Applegate, Arthur, B-Fermoir Ltd (IRE), $10,560.
|10—
|Gennie Highway, m, 6, Seville (GER)–Harpers Ferry, by Point Given. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC and Ulman, Louis, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $6,072.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $48,900, 3YO, A5FT, 4-24.
|3—
|CAPTURE THE TIME, g, 3, Uncaptured–Strength in Unity, by To Honor and Serve. ($75,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Stud La Ley, LLC, B-Elizabeth LaPierre & Jennifer Given (FL), T-Reynaldo Yanez, J-Leonel Reyes, $31,300.
|2—
|Old Town Road, c, 3, Classic Empire–Pi Bella, by Pioneering. O-Daniel Alonso, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $9,240.
|4—
|I’ll Figure It Out, c, 3, Mohaymen–Lemon Frosted, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($172,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Denise Lammers, B-Thomas Scucci & Renee Scucci (KY), $4,840.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|HAW, 7TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-24.
|2—
|AVASARALA, f, 4, Point of Entry–My Heavenly Sign, by Forest Camp. O-Araceli Barraza, B-Catalano Thoroughbreds Inc (IL), T-Antonio Meraz, J-Alexis Centeno, $25,200.
|4—
|Stormy Empire, m, 6, King’s Empire–Atlantic Storm R N, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Gray, Keith and Gray, Joanne, B-Sharon Kirby (IL), $8,400.
|6—
|Long Tall Woman, f, 4, Iqbaal–Subcultural Girl, by Olympio. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Craig Bargowski & Larry Rivelli (IL), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, ALW, $41,464, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 4-23.
|8—
|LOAFERS BOY, g, 6, Coil–All Star Cast, by Theatrical (IRE). O-George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC, B-George & Martha Schwary Racing LLC (CA), T-Leanna L. Ekstrom, J-Pedro M. Terrero, $24,180.
|2—
|Govenor’s Party, g, 4, Govenor Charlie–Spring Moon, by Zensational. ($1,500 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Daniel Franko, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $8,060.
|1—
|Shot of a Lifetime, g, 7, Many Rivers–Penuche Royale, by Chapel Royal. O-Robert W Creighton, B-Rob Creighton (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 9TH, OCL, $40,631, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|5—
|LAST AMERICAN EXIT, g, 5, Society’s Chairman–Where Oh Where, by Where’s the Ring. O-Frank D Di Giulio, Jr, B-Frank Di Giulio Jr (ON), T-Robert P. Tiller, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $24,048.
|7—
|Maakwa, g, 4, Giant Gizmo–Euro Platinum, by Eurosilver. (C$7,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Old Oregon Trail Stables, B-Larry Cappuccitti (ON), $8,016.
|4—
|All Canadian, g, 4, Reload–Eustacia, by Forestry. (C$35,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Menary, John and Cox, Gail, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc & Curtis Landry (AB), $3,674.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|GG, 3RD, AOC, $38,936, 3YO, 5FT, 4-24.
|1—
|TRIP TO SPAIN, c, 3, Stay Thirsty–Spanish Doll, by Comic Strip. O-McMahon, Myles and Rudy, Roman, B-Myles Reed McMahon (CA), T-Jamey R. Thomas, J-Evin A. Roman, $24,180.
|4—
|Franklin One Star, g, 3, Danzing Candy–Public House, by Tribal Rule. ($32,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Boat Racing, LLC, Dube, Abraham, O’Neill, Dennis and Strauss, William, B-William Kerr & Jared Kerr (CA), $8,060.
|6—
|Artemus Gordon, g, 3, Misremembered–Randy’s Rocket, by Old Fashioned. ($1,000 ’20 CTNAUG). O-McCanna, Tim and Silva, Mary Ellen, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
|CT, 5TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 4-23.
|8—
|SENECA ROCKS, f, 3, Summer Front–Cleft in the Rock, by Arch. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Wesley Ho, $20,097.
|3—
|Silky Serena, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Safe at First, by Honour and Glory. O-Cynthia E McKee, B-Cynthia O’Bannon (WV), $6,699.
|1—
|Change the World, f, 3, Overanalyze–Saturday Nthe Park, by Any Given Saturday. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $3,350.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
|TAM, 8TH, AOC, $28,800, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-24.
|7—
|WINFROMWITHIN, c, 4, Into Mischief–Rau Breck, by Mr. Greeley. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $105,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Mulholland Springs, LLC (KY), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $17,100.
|8—
|Gran Runner, c, 4, Runhappy–Walking Path, by Bernardini. ($160,000 ’18 KEENOV; $95,000 ’19 KEESEP; $80,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Granpollo Stable, B-WDS Bloodstock (KY), $5,985.
|3—
|R Mercedes Boy, g, 6, Overdriven–Velvet Charm, by Montbrook. ($45,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Raven, Kerri and Grey Oak Stables, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $3,150.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|EVD, 4TH, ALW, $28,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-23.
|5—
|SABER CUT, m, 5, Sabercat–Shes Dixies Eskimo, by Eskimo. O-John Luck, B-John Luck (LA), T-Samuel Breaux, J-C.J. McMahon, $16,800.
|1—
|Tecate Time, f, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Urge to Splurge, by Successful Appeal. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $5,600.
|3—
|Sophie’s Prayer, f, 4, Songandaprayer–Caroline Dehere, by Dehere. O-Sebastien, J Ronald and Linda, B-Riceland Racing Stables LLC (LA), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:24 1/5 (ft)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-23.
|5—
|CHIEF CHEETAH, g, 4, Anchor Down–Sergeant O’Rourke, by Forestry. ($50,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $100,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $11,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Sang Bae Kim, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Jose Luis Ramirez, J-Wallynette Rodriguez, $14,400.
|3—
|Gunner Paul, g, 4, Exaggerator–Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. ($150,000 2020 OBSSPR; $15,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Stephen Mullican, B-China Horse Club (KY), $4,800.
|1—
|Keys Included, g, 3, Include–Pearl Keys, by Bernstein. O-Bammm Stables, LLC, B-Whitney Joseph Zeringue (LA), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|FAN, 1ST, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-23.
|5—
|WILDWOOD SECRET, g, 5, Secret Circle–Lady Kay Kay, by Tiznow. ($6,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $13,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Ritter, Charles W and Becker, Scott, B-Traci Talsma (IL), T-Scott Becker, J-Reynier Arrieta, $13,800.
|3—
|Wildwood Sicilian, g, 3, Ghaaleb–Sicilian, by Storm Boot. O-Ritter, Charles W and Becker, Scott, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $4,600.
|6—
|Full Magazine, g, 4, Bullet Train (GB)–Shiny Star, by Denouncer. O-Shellye Essenpreis, B-Shellye Essenpreis (IL), $2,300.
|Winning Time: :59 4/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply