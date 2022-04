North American Allowance Results April 25

TDN, 5TH, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-25.

4—

MISSION GIRL, f, 3, Commissioner–Brier Hill Girl, by Dark Kestrel. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Raimonde Farms LTD & Beechwood Racing Stables (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $21,480.

1—

Hosanna, f, 3, Flat Out–Atlantic Zip, by Stormy Atlantic. ($27,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Infront Racing LLC, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $7,160.

6—

Congrats Jensen, f, 4, Congrats–Jensens Score, by Even the Score. O-Robert C Cline, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $3,580.