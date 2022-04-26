North American Allowance Results April 26

TDN, 5TH, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-26.

4—

GONE IN A FLASH, g, 3, Flashback–Beija Fleur, by Quaker Ridge. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Robert M Gorham (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-T. D. Houghton, $21,480.

8—

Kid Russell, g, 5, Gone Astray–Insert Name Here, by Honour and Glory. O-Lorenzo Juarez, B-W John Bourke (OH), $7,160.

3—

Mutiny, g, 3, Speightster–Cruise Liner, by Salt Lake. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $3,580.