North American Allowance Results April 27

IND, 2ND, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 4-27.

3—

CAP DE FUEGO, g, 6, Morning Line–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), T-Antonio Duran, J-Santo Sanjur, $25,200.

2—

Forever a Champ, g, 5, Run Away and Hide–Forever Red, by Red Ransom. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC and Cobb, Jeremy P, B-Jeremy P Cobb (IN), $8,400.

7—

G as in George, g, 5, Bob’s Star–Puny, by Bull Shoals. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-South River Ranch Inc (IN), $4,200.