North American Allowance Results April 29

LRL, 7TH, AOC, $62,348, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-29.

1—

GOING TO THE LEAD, g, 6, Redeemed–Lead Time, by Gilded Time. O-Vince Campanella, B-Shellaine Brown & Susan Baldrige (MD), T-Damon R. Dilodovico, J-Horacio Karamanos, $39,468.

2—

Nottoway, g, 7, Twirling Candy–Personally Yours, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Team Gaudet and Braude, Herman M, B-Tommy G Ligon (ON), $11,440.

7—

Dark Oak, g, 5, Astrology–Oaks Lily, by Badge of Silver. O-Arnaldo Monge, B-Kings and Queens Farm (KY), $5,720.