North American Allowance Results April 30

|CD, 4TH, ALW, $124,915, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-30.
|2—
|STITCHED, c, 3, Mizzen Mast–Walking Miracle, by Into Mischief. O-McCauley, Nathan and Olszewski, Michael W, B-Nathan McCauley (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $73,420.
|4—
|Evan Sing, g, 3, Hard Spun–Viapervita (IRE), by Spectrum (IRE). O-Norman Cheng, B-Norman Cheng (KY), $25,400.
|1—
|Bakwena, c, 4, Graydar–Oculuna, by Century City (IRE). O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (fm)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $109,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-30.
|6—
|DEVIL’S TOWER, g, 4, Into Mischief–Quatrefoil, by Distorted Humor. O-Darrin Dares, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Francisco Arrieta, $64,200.
|1—
|Rolling Fork, g, 4, Midshipman–Tyrannical, by Street Boss. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $23,400.
|12—
|Ribbons and Medals, g, 5, To Honor and Serve–Our Candy Striper, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Martin Brothers, Inc and The Unstable, LLC, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $10,700.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|OP, 4TH, AOC, $108,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-30.
|1—
|SOUTHERN GRAYCE, f, 4, Liam’s Map–She Be Keene, by Posse. ($70,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $170,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-4 G Racing, LLC, Gasaway, Lance and Gasaway, Clint, B-Nancy Mazzoni (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $64,800.
|2—
|Joy’s Rocket, f, 4, Anthony’s Cross–Queenie’s Pride, by Special Rate. ($47,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Team Hanley and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Weston Thoroughbreds Training & Sales (FL), $21,600.
|3—
|Joyful Cadence, f, 4, Runhappy–Arabian Song, by Forestry. ($90,000 ’18 KEENOV; $235,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), $10,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|CD, 8TH, AOC, $100,038, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 4-30.
|12—
|RICHIES GREAT GIRL, m, 5, Greatness–Bay Point Countess, by Bernstein. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Ravin, Richard, B-Richard Ravin (FL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Gerardo Corrales, $42,280.
|10—
|Bay Storm, f, 4, Kantharos–Stormy Regatta, by Midshipman. ($400,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bridlewood Farm, B-Candy Meadows LLC (KY), $26,800.
|9—
|Spicy Marg, f, 4, Into Mischief–Tizasong, by Tiznow. O-Lyster, Wayne G, Bryan and Gray, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (fm)
|BEL, 7TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|3—
|SOUTHERN DISTRICT, c, 4, Union Rags–Open Water, by Include. ($335,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $51,700.
|1—
|The Reds, c, 4, Tonalist–Ash Zee, by Exchange Rate. ($115,000 ’19 KEESEP; $130,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Flanagan Racing, B-R S Evans (KY), $18,800.
|7—
|Market Alert, g, 4, D’ Funnybone–Shakaleena, by Silver Deputy. O-WellSpring Stables, B-Wellspring Stables (NY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 5TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-30.
|3—
|ADVERSITY, f, 3, Arrogate–Artemis Agrotera, by Roman Ruler. ($335,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $44,000.
|5—
|Thinking It Over, f, 3, Overanalyze–Professional Woman, by Distinctive Pro. O-Merrylegs Farm, B-Merrylegs Farm North LLC (NY), $16,000.
|8—
|Captivating Cara, f, 4, Micromanage–Silence Dogood, by Grand Slam. ($20,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Richard Greeley, B-Other Things, LLC (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:19 1/5 (ft)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 4-30.
|7—
|SARATOGA FLASH, g, 4, Laoban–Flash Act, by Sky Mesa. ($60,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-Sackatoga Stable, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Dylan Davis, $44,000.
|4—
|Rally Squirrel, c, 4, Mshawish–First to Come Home, by Came Home. ($23,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Michael Dubb, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski (NY), $16,000.
|3—
|Timbuktu, c, 3, Munnings–Corner Three, by Scat Daddy. ($25,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Calumet Farm, B-Masters 2013 (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (fm)
|SA, 1ST, AOC, $75,640, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 4-30.
|10—
|FREEDOM LASS, m, 5, Revolutionary–Katie the Lady, by Lost Soldier. O-Acker, Thomas W, Brown, Edward Rusty J, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C and Spawr, William, B-Barr Three LLC, Cherrywood Racing II,Oak Rock Racing LLC & Michael Bojarski (IL), T-William Spawr, J-Tyler Baze, $41,400.
|8—
|Self Isolation, f, 4, Square Eddie–Loan Savant, by Spring At Last. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $17,940.
|5—
|Ever Smart, m, 5, Broken Vow–Rigged Smart, by Smart Strike. O-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC, B-Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (fm)
|WO, 9TH, AOC, $73,924, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 4-30.
|6—
|NOVEMBER FOG, m, 5, Frac Daddy–Molly Maguire, by Whiskey Wisdom. O-Moylan, Richard and Ritchie, Sarah, B-Box Arrow Farm (ON), T-Sarah Ritchie, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $50,721.
|1—
|No Mo Lady, m, 6, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $11,277.
|3—
|Rosebud’s Hope, m, 7, Cowboy Cal–Hopelands, by Curlin. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-John H Adger (KY), $6,202.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 12TH, ALW, $73,156, 3YO/UP, A6 1/2FT, 4-30.
|9—
|AIR FORCE RED, r, 4, Air Force Blue–Mesana, by Mizzen Mast. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Golightly, Holly, B-Stephen B Weissman Living Trust (KY), T-Leonard Powell, J-Victor Espinoza, $41,400.
|8—
|Mubtadaa, g, 4, War Front–Ayaady, by Tapit. O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $13,800.
|7—
|Motorious (GB), g, 4, Muhaarar (GB)–Squash (GB), by Pastoral Pursuits (GB). O-Fanticola, Anthony, B-Kirtlington Stud & Mrs Mary Taylor (GB), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (fm)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $71,500, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 4-30.
|5—
|FAST BUCK, g, 4, Gallant Son–Zorra Roja, by Falstaff. O-Zephyr Racing LLC, Cruz, Peter and De Alba, Cesar, B-Daehling Ranch LLC (CA), T-Cesar DeAlba, J-Edgar Payeras, $41,400.
|2—
|Johnny Podres, g, 5, Grazen–Malibu Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $13,800.
|1—
|Caerulean, h, 5, Square Eddie–Miss Zooter (IRE), by Intikhab. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (fm)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $71,500, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-30.
|9—
|STANDING O, g, 4, Acclamation–Dixie Dame, by Dixie Chatter. O-Ali Nilforushan, B-Ali Nilforushan (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $41,400.
|1—
|Bang for Your Buck, g, 5, Unusual Heat–Seekitana, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Shapiro, Mr and Mrs Thomas A, B-Mr & Mrs Thomas A Shapiro (CA), $13,800.
|10—
|Anitanewmercedes, g, 6, Haynesfield–Flash Fever, by Flashy Bull. O-Marron Road Ventures, LLC, B-Curt Rollins (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $60,228, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|6—
|THE ADDISON POUR, g, 3, Tonalist–Graser (IRE), by Motivator (GB). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $36,432.
|2—
|Uncle Irish, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Go Get’m Irish, by Kitalpha. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Charles Blanford (MD), $12,144.
|7—
|One Ten, g, 3, Atreides–Electric Venus, by Flatter. O-Barak Farm, B-Barak Farm (MD), $6,072.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 7TH, ALW, $53,432, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|7—
|SARATOGA VISION, m, 5, Court Vision–Unchecked, by Unbridled. ($4,500 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Alexander P Patykewich, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Alexander P. Patykewich, J-Jeffrey Ian Alderson, $31,497.
|6—
|Song of Innocence, f, 4, Munnings–Remember Then, by Pulpit. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $10,499.
|5—
|Guileful, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Shot Gun Pennie, by Speightstown. O-William B Thompson, Jr, B-William Thompson (KY), $5,774.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|SRP, 9TH, ALW, $48,510, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-29.
|1—
|HOLLAND, c, 4, Into Mischief–Miss Arrangement, by Mr. Greeley. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG; $22,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Wilson, David and Wilson, Holly, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), T-Bart G. Hone, J-Rigo Sarmiento, $29,400.
|4—
|Secret’s Double, g, 5, Copelan’s Pache–Double Oh Secret, by Excellent Secret. O-Travis, Catherine and Hajovsky, Jane, B-Phillip J Clemmer (NM), $9,800.
|8—
|Midnight Split, h, 5, Midnight Lute–Schism, by Pulpit. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Cervantes, Urbano and Herrera, Jaime, B-Columbiana Farm LLC (KY), $4,900.
|Winning Time: :51 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $47,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-30.
|3—
|SENOR JOBIM, g, 8, Distorted Humor–Forest Music, by Unbridled’s Song. ($1,525,000 ’15 KEESEP; $37,000 2017 KEENOV; $28,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Amaty Racing Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Rasharn Creque, J-Kevin Krigger, $27,000.
|5—
|King Cab, g, 3, Noble Bird–Alotofappeal, by Trippi. ($110,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Ocala Stud & Edward Wiest & William J Terrill (FL), $10,850.
|1—
|Real Talk, c, 4, Gemologist–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($50,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $5,650.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|SRP, 9TH, AOC, $46,649, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-30.
|4—
|LARIAT, g, 5, Southwestern Heat–Charlotte’s Drone, by B. G.’s Drone. ($41,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-Margaret V Bloss, B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM), T-Nancy Summers, J-Kelsi Purcell, $28,200.
|3—
|Wheredoesthecashgo, g, 7, Southwestern Heat–Wildcat Diva, by Forest Wildcat. O-Sweeten, Amanda and Hernandez, Pablo Navarez, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $9,400.
|6—
|Sweet River Baines, g, 8, Stroll–Winlocs Glory Days, by Belong to Me. ($18,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Don Luciano, B-E H Lane III (KY), $4,700.
|Winning Time: :50 (ft)
|HAW, 7TH, AOC, $45,760, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-30.
|7—
|JETS A GINNIN, m, 7, Benny the Bull–Ooh Yeah, by Dismissed. O-Ritter, Charles W and Becker, Scott, B-Gregg James (IN), T-Scott Becker, J-Victor Santiago, $26,400.
|6—
|Mom’s Red Lipstick, m, 5, Race Day–Sweet Lorraine, by Warrior’s Reward. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $8,800.
|2—
|Lily’s Woofy, f, 4, Dominus–Sam’s Philly, by Orientate. O-Catalano Thoroughbreds, Inc and LAZ Racing Stable, LLC, B-Catalano Thoroughbreds Inc (IL), $6,160.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (gd)
|HAW, 8TH, ALW, $45,360, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-30.
|1—
|WILD AMERICA, f, 4, American Pharoah–Wild Bout Tiffany, by Wildcat Heir. ($400,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Rocco Bowen, $25,200.
|7—
|White Lies, m, 5, Palace–Military Mama, by Include. ($40,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $35,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Jessamyn L Glander, B-John Truscott Racing (IL), $11,760.
|2—
|Honey Mug, m, 5, Kantharos–Beeway, by Champali. O-Hernandez Racing Stable, LLC, B-S D Brilie LP (KY), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (gd)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $43,000, 4YO/UP, A5F, 4-30.
|2—
|TAPE TO TAPE, g, 4, Uncaptured–Trippi Honor, by Trippi. ($85,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Dominic Larocca, B-Honors Stable Corporation (FL), T-Monica McGoey, J-Junior Alvarado, $25,800.
|6—
|Military Drill, g, 4, Drill–Rare Elegance, by Forestry. O-Fiumera, Frank and Canosa, Joseph, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), $9,460.
|1—
|Ensign Parker, g, 4, Soldat–Worldly Heiress, by Wildcat Heir. O-Clap Embroidery, B-Richard Dunn (FL), $4,730.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $43,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 4-30.
|6—
|THE DISTRACTOR, g, 4, Exclusive Quality–Wishful Melody, by Songandaprayer. ($4,500 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Frank Argano, B-Charlie Runion (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Ailsa Morrison, $25,800.
|7—
|Septemberten, g, 6, Gone Astray–Marquet Niche, by Marquetry. ($3,500 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Always Dream, LLC, B-Lucy Edwards & Randell Edwards (FL), $9,460.
|8—
|Poppy’s Pride, g, 4, Khozan–Lovely Lexi, by With Distinction. O-David Agustin Cardoso, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $4,730.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|HAW, 6TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-30.
|2—
|LAVENDER EARL, c, 4, More Than Ready–Kool Kat, by Scat Daddy. O-Corban, Barry, Fraterrigo, Gregory J and Reavis, Michael L, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Michael L. Reavis, J-Jareth Loveberry, $25,200.
|6—
|Jimmy D, g, 7, Haynesfield–Skipping Queen, by Touch Gold. ($10,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Ryan C Ritt, B-David Lickhalter (KY), $8,400.
|8—
|First Masamune, g, 6, First Samurai–Ladysaren’tlemons, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC, B-B D Gibbs Farm, LLC (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (sy)
|GG, 5TH, AOC, $39,812, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-30.
|1—
|SASSYSERB, m, 5, Circumference (IRE)–Incredible Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. ($32,000 ’18 BESAUG). O-Next Wave Racing LLC, B-John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA), T-Richard Baltas, J-Joe Bravo, $24,960.
|5—
|Assignation, f, 4, Bernardini–Tryst, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-R L Stables, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), $6,400.
|7—
|Reiwa, m, 5, James Street–Oh Molly Brannigan, by Utopia (JPN). O-Willow Tree Farm, Inc, B-Willow Tree Farm, Inc (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (fm)
|LS, 7TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-30.
|4—
|TUT’S REVENGE, g, 6, Eskendereya–Cat Five’ O, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Clinton C. Stuart, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $23,220.
|1—
|Popular Kid, g, 8, Popular–Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-George A Sharp, B-Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA), $7,740.
|5—
|Perfect Star, g, 5, Into Mischief–Chic Dancer, by Joyeux Danseur. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Anton Kubacak, B-S D Brilie LP (KY), $4,257.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $38,700, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 4-30.
|5—
|CANDY INVASION, g, 4, Normandy Invasion–Cotton Candy, by Bandini. O-John A Casey, B-John A Casey (WV), T-John A. Casey, J-Gerald Almodovar, $23,994.
|3—
|Shameless Risk, g, 5, Limehouse–Color Vision, by Noonmark. O-Brown, Nicole and Brown, Ronney W, B-Ronney W Brown & Nicole Freeland (WV), $7,740.
|6—
|Runnin’toluvya, g, 8, Fiber Sonde–Lov’emnrun, by Not for Love. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Leslie G Cromer (WV), $3,870.
|Winning Time: 1:18 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 4TH, OCL, $38,461, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 4-30.
|*2—
|SPIDER BELLE, m, 5, Wicked Strong–Spider Dust, by Broken Vow. O-Track West Racing Inc, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), T-Daniel J. Vella, J-David Moran, $23,798.
|5—
|Swirling Dancer, f, 4, Fort Larned–Sky High Gal, by Leroidesanimaux (BRZ). ($35,000 2021 OBSJAN). O-C S Dowson Farms, B-Adena Springs (CA), $6,610.
|6—
|Blazing Sky, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Quiet Inferno, by Quiet American. ($11,000 ’18 KEENOV; C$21,000 ’19 BRCSEP). O-Sorensen, Praven, Tucker, Dennis, Albertson, Brian and Hall, Mort, B-K C Garrett Farm (KY), $3,636.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|***Swinging Mandy finished first but was disqualified and placed last of nine.
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $37,300, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-29.
|5—
|MIDNIGHT ACT, g, 6, Midnight Lute–Act Quickly, by Awesome Again. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $115,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Davis, James and Davis, Kelly, B-Glen Hill Farm (FL), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Darius Thorpe, $22,380.
|3—
|Ishihara, g, 4, Creative Cause–Donerella, by Doneraile Court. O-Huntertown Farm LLC, B-Huntertown Farm LLC (WV), $7,460.
|7—
|Dixie Drawl, g, 6, Done Talking–Golden Pleasant, by Touch Gold. O-Mopo Racing, B-F G Smith Sr (SC), $3,730.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $34,900, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-29.
|6—
|CHARITABLE VISIT, g, 6, Charitable Man–Lindzlo, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Top Notch Racing, B-Susan Ettlin, Dave Siuta & J MichaelCooper (WV), T-Michael E. Jones, Jr., J-Marshall Mendez, $20,940.
|2—
|Late in the Game, g, 3, Denis of Cork–Charitable Carly, by Charitable Man. O-Taylor Mountain Farm LLC, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,980.
|1—
|Blue N Gold, g, 3, Golden Years–Crusader’s Angel, by Endeavouring. O-Funkhouser III, Raymond J and Funkhouser, John C, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $3,490.
|Winning Time: 1:47 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 4TH, ALW, $34,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-30.
|7—
|SHE’SSKYSTHELIMIT, f, 4, Sky Mesa–Shirley She Can, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Drew Litsch & Robbie Litsch (OK), T-Martin Villafranco, J-Floyd Wethey Jr., $20,460.
|11—
|Midyear, f, 4, Midshipman–Fiscal Year, by Half a Year. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Conrad, Barry and Carol, B-Crumbaugh Lane (KY), $6,820.
|2—
|Brandons Babe, m, 5, Fed Biz–Camille Garey, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Tackett, Bruce G and Schlansky, Desra, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), $3,751.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (fm)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 4-29.
|1—
|MATH MAN MARCO, g, 3, Alliance–Euro Indian Girl, by Eurosilver. O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Robert L Cole Jr (WV), T-Irving Velez, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $20,259.
|6—
|Jefferson Native, g, 3, Officer Rocket (GB)–Absolutelygorgeous, by Bop. O-T W Stables LLC, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $6,753.
|5—
|Rocket Sound, g, 5, Officer Rocket (GB)–Candle of Gold, by Fiber Sonde. O-Manolo Mangual, B-Dennis L Bybee (WV), $3,377.
|Winning Time: :51 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 4-30.
|5—
|BAHAMIAN GIRL, m, 5, Bahamian Squall–B’s Stormy Girl, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Mauricio Rodriguez, B-McKathan Bros (FL), T-Kristy Gazzier, J-Marshall Mendez, $20,340.
|4—
|My Pretty Eyes, f, 4, Fiber Sonde–Kriseyes, by Action This Day. O-John D McKee, B-John D McKee (WV), $6,780.
|3—
|Minnetonka, f, 4, Munnings–Queen Ofthe Catsle, by Tale of the Cat. ($15,000 ’18 KEENOV; $32,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-C T Grether, Inc (KY), $3,390.
|Winning Time: :53 1/5 (ft)
|LS, 7TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-29.
|10—
|AXEL STEEL, g, 3, Mohaymen–Air Guitar, by Five Star Day. O-King, Brad, Kirby, Stan, Kirby, Suzanne and Cobb, Gary, B-Brad King (TX), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Richard E. Eramia, $19,560.
|1—
|Silver Luke Silver, g, 7, Too Much Bling–My Lost Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Henry S Witt, Jr, B-Stephen Baker (TX), $6,520.
|11—
|Popeyes Heart, c, 3, Midshipman–Derheart, by Dehere. O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), $3,586.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 9TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO, 1M, 4-30.
|7—
|SILENT POWER, c, 3, Strong Mandate–Rutledge Ballado, by Saint Ballado. ($30,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Jayde J. Gelner, J-Ry Eikleberry, $19,680.
|5—
|Big Bernie, c, 3, Bernardini–I’m So Fancy, by Unbridled’s Song. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP; $30,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Nathan Wallis, B-Nursery Place & Godolphin (KY), $6,560.
|1—
|Requisition, c, 3, Carpe Diem–Brabble, by Bernardini. O-Riley, Martin, Scott, Chris, Carroll, David and Latimer, Frances, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $3,608.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|LS, 8TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-29.
|9—
|TEXAS ASCOT QUEEN, f, 3, Fast Anna–Balmaran, by Yes It’s True. ($11,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Indigo Racing, B-Wesley Melcher (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Jansen Melancon, $19,620.
|7—
|Its a Gee Thing, f, 3, Early Flyer–Gucci Brown, by Big Brown. ($10,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Zachary Roush, B-Ashley Hiller (TX), $6,540.
|10—
|Kelley Said Ready, f, 3, Moro Tap–Who Said Ready, by More Than Ready. O-Penn Family Racing, Clifton, Kevin and Bradley Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Kevin Clifton & Penn Family Racing (TX), $3,597.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 2ND, AOC, $32,192, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 4-30.
|2—
|TESORO, c, 4, Anchor Down–Tizn’tshebeautiful, by Uncle Mo. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Glen Road Racing, LLC, Highland Yard LLC, Raygoza, Ben and Spencer, Arthur, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $19,200.
|3—
|Long Lance, g, 5, Justin Phillip–Winter’s Quest, by Coronado’s Quest. ($15,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Oak Crest Farm LLC (Hodge), B-Castleton Lyons (KY), $6,400.
|6—
|Rijeka (IRE), g, 6, Roderic O’Connor (IRE)–Pelican Waters (IRE), by Key of Luck. ($10,125 ’17 TATIRE). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Michael Nentwig, B-Ms. A. Sammon (IRE), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-29.
|5—
|NEW HIRE, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Gwendolyn, by Lion Hearted. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm (PA), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Tyler Conner, $18,960.
|2—
|Wiretap, f, 4, Tapiture–Listen In, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Dudek, Nicholas and Thurston, William, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $6,320.
|4—
|Union Folly, f, 3, Uncle Lino–Darn Quiet, by Real Quiet. O-James H Eshleman, B-Sandra Kim Eshleman (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:05 (ft)
|LS, 3RD, ALW, $31,200, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-29.
|5—
|ALGEBRA, g, 5, Algorithms–Lithe, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Farmers Fillies Racing, B-Joseph W Sutton (TX), T-J. R. Caldwell, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $23,400.
|4—
|Mr Money Bags, g, 6, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|EVD, 8TH, ALW, $26,910, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-30.
|5—
|SWEET TEMPERAMENT, f, 3, Temple City–Sweet Basil, by Pulpit. O-Keith Plaisance, B-Keith Plaisance (LA), T-Keith G. Bourgeois, J-Vicente Del-Cid, $16,200.
|4—
|Akiane’s Soldier, f, 4, Sadie’s Soldier–Akiane, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Charles A Castille, Jr, B-Charles A Castille Jr (LA), $5,400.
|3—
|Summer Is Hot, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Yachats, by Forest Camp. ($34,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-GT Racing LLC, B-Coteau Grove Farms, LLC (LA), $2,970.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $26,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 4-29.
|6—
|MIKE J, g, 3, Sky Mesa–Dickson Street, by Storm Boot. O-Robin Lane Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Robin Lane Thoroughbreds, LLC (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Joe Stokes, $15,600.
|4—
|Baseball Lover, g, 3, Midnight Lute–Proud Zoe, by Proud Accolade. O-Gary Davidson, B-WD Thoroughbreds LLC (LA), $5,200.
|5—
|Xanthus Wrath, c, 3, Bind–Rahfees Fairy, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($2,000 ’20 ESLMIX). O-Kim C White, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), $2,860.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
