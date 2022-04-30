North American Allowance Results April 30

PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 4-29.

5—

NEW HIRE, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Gwendolyn, by Lion Hearted. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm (PA), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Tyler Conner, $18,960.

2—

Wiretap, f, 4, Tapiture–Listen In, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Dudek, Nicholas and Thurston, William, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $6,320.

4—

Union Folly, f, 3, Uncle Lino–Darn Quiet, by Real Quiet. O-James H Eshleman, B-Sandra Kim Eshleman (PA), $3,476.