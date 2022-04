North American Allowance Results April 5

MVR, 6TH, ALW, $40,900, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-5.

4—

MORESTRIDE, c, 4, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Penny Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $24,540.

5—

Direct Deceit, g, 7, Twinspired–Funnys Approval, by Outrageouslyfunny. O-Friedman, Michael J and Rivera, Nestor R, B-Bobby R Rankin (OH), $8,180.

3—

Galactic, g, 6, Gemologist–Spring Water, by Spring At Last. O-Ulises Cacho, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $4,090.